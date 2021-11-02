Washington state offers some spectacular camping possibilities. But popular campsites and digs tend to book up quickly.

If you have your eye on a Washington state park, you can now set up notifications for campsite availabilities.

Washington State Parks last week announced the new feature on its reservation website, which was added after hearing feedback from customers.

Notifications can be set up for reservable campsites, cabins, marinas and day-use sites, for specific dates. Up to five notifications can be set up, modified and canceled through a user’s account.

To set up alerts, visit the state’s reservation system at washington.goingtocamp.com, select a site, and click “Notify Me” on the right rail.

Users will receive notifications by email.

Campsites managed by The National Park Service on recreation.gov do not have a notification feature.