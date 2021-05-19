WENATCHEE — Hikers, wildflower appreciators and anyone looking for a hilly jaunt can now access over 11 miles of trails on a newly opened land preserve north of Cashmere.

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) held an opening ceremony Saturday for the Cashmere Canyon Preserve, a 2,100-acre privately owned expanse. The trailhead is 2.5 miles north of Highway 2/97 on Nahahum Canyon Road.

Hay Canyon Ranch LLC owns the property and has placed a conservation easement with the Land Trust helping to permanently protect the area, according to a CDLT news release. CDLT will manage the trail system.

Those who make it up enough hills in the canyon can spot views of the Enchantments and Entiat Mountains and look down into the Wenatchee Valley.

Hikers can access the Cashmere Canyons Trailhead daily from dawn until dusk, according to the release. Dogs and bikes are not permitted in the canyon.