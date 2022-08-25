Officials have reopened a section of Lake Washington shoreline affected by a sewage spill, after water quality tests showed conditions were safe.

A Monday overflow of sewer water caused by a power outage at King County Wastewater’s East Pine Street Pump Station seeped into the lake, causing officials to warn people against swimming or allowing their pets into the water between Madrona Beach and Howell Park.

Wastewater treatment workers started an emergency generator Monday evening, stopping the spill, a King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks spokesperson said.

An estimated 15,000 to 20,000 gallons of sewage overflowed during the power outage, the spokesperson said.

Several other Lake Washington swimming areas are closed due to high levels of naturally occurring bacteria unrelated to the spill:

Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park

Matthews Beach Park

Meydenbauer Bay Park

Newcastle Beach Park

The Seattle Times is tracking the water quality of King County beaches during the rest of the swimming season. To view the interactive map, visit st.news/KingCountyBeaches.

Seattle Times staff reporter Christine Clarridge contributed to this story.