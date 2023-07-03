On May 18, Travis Van Overbeke, of Lake Stevens, stood atop the world — literally, at the peak of Mount Everest, more than 29,000 feet above sea level — marking the culmination of a 16-year pursuit to complete the Seven Summits challenge.

Van Overbeke, 37, checked off a bucket list goal by conquering the list’s final summit, but the Seattle-area construction-company owner and father of three said summit stats are less important than the relationships he’s developed in a yearslong pursuit of the world’s greatest heights.

The Seven Summits challenge entails successful hikes to the peaks of the tallest mountains on all seven continents, a feat first accomplished by Richard Bass in 1985. In addition to Everest, Van Overbeke summited Denali in Alaska, Aconcagua in the Andes of Argentina, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Mount Elbrus in Russia, Mount Kosciuszko in Australia and Vinson Massif in Antarctica.

Van Overbeke began his mountaineering journey in 2007, when he was a 19-year-old Shoreline Community College student volunteering at Seattle Children’s hospital. When a fellow volunteer, Martin Benning, caught wind that Van Overbeke had taken up hiking, he invited the brand-new mountaineer to climb Mount Rainier. Knowing nothing about mountaineering, Van Overbeke accepted the invitation and learned from Benning along the way.

Immediately enchanted by the experience and inspired by Benning’s ambition to become the first three-time cancer survivor to conquer the Seven Summits, Van Overbeke joined Benning’s successful attempt at summiting Aconcagua, South America’s highest peak, that year.

“It was my first big trip and first big trip around the world,” Van Overbeke said, “and it got me hooked on the adventure.”

Van Overbeke became captivated by the prospect of conquering the world’s tallest summits. He decided to follow his friend’s footsteps, often literally, chipping away at the list gradually.

Recognizing how much time he was dedicating to peak prep, the young father scheduled training sessions early in the morning, or would work them into basketball practices with his kids. Because he was focused on being a good dad as much as the Seven Summits, the journey took nearly two decades to complete.

“It was always on the back burner, and I knew it would happen, but it was never a priority,” Van Overbeke said. “I enjoy that this has taken me so long because it’s been a journey. If I had rushed through it, it would have felt like a task.”

To prepare for Everest, which Van Overbeke climbed in conjunction with nearby Lhotse (the world’s fourth-tallest peak), Van Overbeke trained for 16 months under Evoke Endurance coach Leif Whittaker, son of Jim Whittaker, the first American to summit Everest. Van Overbeke’s regimen consisted of intense workouts, sometimes exceeding 20 hours weekly.

Whittaker, who has summited Everest twice, praised his trainee’s work ethic and ability to balance his training, personal life and his work, as a business owner, father and husband.

“Travis is an extremely hard worker when it comes to training and life in general,” Whittaker said. “That level of commitment indicates to me that he was highly driven and motivated to complete his goal.

“As they say, you can’t coach desire. Travis had that desire in spades, and it fueled every aspect of his training and climbing.”

You might assume that training for the world’s tallest peaks would lead Van Overbeke back to Rainier, Washington’s tallest mountain, at just north of 14,000 feet. Instead, the mountaineer primarily trained for Everest with back-to-back summits of Mailbox Peak (9 miles round-trip, with 4,000 feet of elevation gain) — wearing a 60-pound pack.

“Mailbox baby, all day long,” Van Overbeke said with a laugh, describing his training grounds. “In the wintertime, it’s really the lowest, most-altitude-gain thing you can do.”

Beyond physical preparedness, Van Overbeke emphasized the importance of persistence and mental toughness in overcoming challenges he faced en route to the Seven Summits, a sentiment Whittaker echoed.

“Climbing the Seven Summits requires a ton of suffering, and you have to be prepared to persevere through that if you want to be successful,” Whittaker said. “By repeatedly submitting yourself to this stimulus, you gradually adapt to it and set a higher bar for what feels hard or painful.”

How does one extend their pain threshold? Van Overbeke trained himself to be “comfortable with discomfort” by swimming in Lake Stevens in the winter.

The ability to embrace discomfort and visualize success proved instrumental in Van Overbeke’s triumph over the physical and mental challenges of the gauntlet, especially during his summit of Everest.

Near the mountaintop, Van Overbeke realized that the guiding Sherpa who was carrying two of his oxygen tanks had turned around without warning. Van Overbeke was left to push for the summit with only the two other tanks he had on his person, forcing the mountaineer to reduce his oxygen intake from 4 liters per minute to 1.

“I had to go to the summit and hope I didn’t die up there,” Van Overbeke said. “I really learned how delicate life is up there on that mountain. You’re in a situation where your life is extremely delicate and it takes something as simple as not having oxygen that could kill you.”

Denali, North America’s highest peak, also tested Van Overbeke’s grit. Logistical hurdles, volatile weather conditions and a lack of porters made Denali one of the hardest gems to collect throughout the challenge.

Unlike other high-elevation mountain summits, Denali does not provide porters, forcing climbers to carry all their gear themselves. Van Overbeke’s Denali climbing partner, Justin Craven, said the Seven Summits champ was a great friend and partner to have for a challenging summit bid.

“Often, climbing big mountains requires a great deal of changing plans and making the best choices given the ever-changing conditions, and of course, you have to fully trust your partners,” Craven said.

Now that Van Overbeke has conquered the world’s highest peaks, he’s looking forward to spending more time relaxing with his family. Fresh off a 16-year journey, the Lake Stevens dad said he has no itch to pursue ambitious endurance feats in the near future.

After all, completing the Seven Summits wasn’t just about bagging peaks or earning notoriety.

“It’s been about the journey with my friends,” Van Overbeke said. “They are what helped me get up all those mountains.”