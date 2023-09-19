“Ceiling and visibility unlimited”: In pilot’s parlance, this phrase is the green light to go airborne.

For Seattle-born, San Juan Island-raised entrepreneur Barry Barr, it’s also a watchword for a fun-embracing outdoor lifestyle. Three decades after fashioning a baseball cap that commercial fishers could rely on to resist gale-force Alaskan winds, Barr is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ballard outdoor apparel brand KAVU, named after the acronym for that aeronautical phrase.

Today, KAVU is a 25-person company generating $25 million in annual revenue from sales in 2,000 U.S. stores, from national chains like Urban Outfitters to local gear shops like Ascent Outdoors. Its party-friendly shirts, durable pants and whimsical but practical hats and bags can be spotted from the beach scene at Golden Gardens to a camping chair after a Cascades hike to the crowd at Tractor Tavern and beyond.

The flight path to remaining independent, privately owned and Northwest-rooted amid the churn of the apparel industry has encountered turbulence, but KAVU proves there is always a market for good times.

Like a variation on the local notion, “the mountain’s out,” the brand embodies a carpe diem attitude.

“It’s a KAVU day, you’ve got to make the most of it,” Barr said. “That’s the spirit we’re selling.”

“Teva for the head”

Ceiling and visibility unlimited wasn’t just a metaphor in the Barr household. Barr’s father, a Roosevelt High School graduate, was a private pilot. From their home in Bothell, they could head to a local airstrip then onward to Chelan or Stehekin for fun.

But the elder Barr’s real passion was fishing. He worked as a salesman in the marine industry. Fleeing suburban development, the family moved to San Juan Island in 1979. There, a KAVU mentality sometimes meant the boat came before academics.

“We’ve got to go fishing before school,” Barr’s father would say, bursting into his son’s room at first light when the fish were biting.

Barr’s father soon caught wind of salmon fishing opportunities in Bristol Bay, Alaska, the world’s most productive sockeye fishery. A 12-year-old Barr came along for the ride, sometimes staying up for three days straight in rough seas to reel in fish.

By 17, Barr was captaining his own boat, and he kept up the lucrative Bristol Bay pilgrimage annually through four years studying prelaw and business at Washington State University. He knew he wanted to start a company and he knew it would be called KAVU. Tinkering in the fishing offseason with some webbing and a ball cap, Barr found his product: the strapcap, a piece of headwear that wouldn’t blow off in 60 mph winds.

“I wanted to be Teva for the head,” Barr said, referring to the popular sport sandal launched by a Grand Canyon river guide that became a ’90s footwear staple.

In 1993, a 23-year-old Barr started selling the strapcap to crews heading out from Seattle’s Fishermen’s Terminal. He hawked hats at Green Lake kayak festivals and established his first sales accounts at Kings Marine on San Juan Island and Gregg’s Cycles in North Seattle. A sewing operation in White Center churned out hats as fast as Barr could sell them.

In addition to inheriting the KAVU attitude, Barr knew how to recruit sales reps and price products, drawing from his father’s sales background. The combination of a simple product filling a niche and WSU-honed business acumen paid off. By 1995, you could buy a KAVU strapcap from coast to coast.

Shifting gears

For scrappy, young KAVU, looking to grow beyond hats to clothing and bags, a Seattle mailing address was an asset. Washington has a strong reputation among outdoor retailers, from Filson to Eddie Bauer and Outdoor Research.

With growth came compromises. By the late 1990s, Barr was flying to Hong Kong to meet with agents who could broker canvas and twill sewing jobs in China.

“I was very scared to take our production offshore, but at the same time, we didn’t have a choice to keep up with our on-time deliveries and our growth,” Barr said.

Since the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act of 2021, KAVU has moved all of its cotton production out of China. The bulk of KAVU’s products are made in India and Vietnam. The company has onshored some work to sewing shops in Vancouver, B.C., and Los Angeles, and prices remain midrange ($40 for a strapcap, $80 for a flannel shirt).

When factoring in color and sizing, KAVU produces 1,200 unique items two times per year. Among them, KAVU offers an atypical but surprisingly popular color option for many products: ugly. Using leftover fabric rolls from its made-in-the-USA products, the KAVU team began laying out and assembling materials at random to form unique patterns. The visually unappealing garb became a hit with customers.

Operating an outdoor apparel business in the city that invented Gore-Tex created pressure to embrace technical outerwear. In 2002, KAVU began selling a waterproof jacket. It flopped. The company reached a low point in 2005, getting by with just six employees, as yoga-influenced brands like California-based prAna took off.

The misstep caused the company to reflect.

“Our vein is après leisure,” Barr said. “You might hike in a KAVU shirt, but it’s more for putting on when you’re done and hanging out at the barbecue.” By the mid-2000s, KAVU had a new brand statement: fun, free, unlimited.

Setting trends

Refocusing put KAVU back on track. Its rope bag, an over-the-shoulder number with climbing rope as a strap, debuted in 2004. Around 2010, the product caught on with female college students in sororities at SEC schools in Alabama and Mississippi, Barr said. The product remains a bestseller.

KAVU has also successfully exported Seattle style abroad. In Germany and Scandinavia, the easygoing brand stands out in a market saturated with serious-minded technical apparel. Korea and Japan were also early adopters, with sales reps bringing KAVU across the Pacific in the 1990s soon after the brand began showing at the annual Outdoor Retailer trade show.

“There are many people in Japan who are drawn to the fun-loving, nature-based lifestyle that KAVU advocates in the Pacific Northwest,” said Shin Matsuura of A&F Corporation, KAVU’s Japanese distributor. KAVU is a popular U.S. brand in Japan, from the outdoorsy crowd who appreciates canvas over synthetic fabrics to rickshaw drivers around Tokyo’s famous Asakusa temple who are known to sport the Chillba sun hat.

Barr recognized this special relationship early on. Since 1998, he and several staffers have traveled to Japan for Kamp KAVU, a campout with dedicated customers. Today, such immersive brand experiences are commonplace, but KAVU was an early pioneer.

There will be no customers at this year’s edition, though. To mark the brand’s 30th anniversary, Barr is flying the entire company, plus spouses and children, to Japan for an employees-only Kamp KAVU in October alongside staff from A&F Corporation.

That kind of expense might raise questions at an annual board meeting with investors — but KAVU doesn’t have any. KAVU remains a private, family-owned company held by Barr and his sister.

Such independence is an increasing rarity among Northwest brands. Filson has been in private equity hands since 2005. Local investors bought K2 Sports in 1976 and it has bounced around parent companies since. Portland-based Columbia Sportswear went public in 1998.

Barr has fended off several buyout offers over the years. “We don’t need to be big to be great,” Barr said. “I don’t have a board pushing me to grow.”

Per Circana analyst Julia Day, KAVU’s sales are outpacing the larger outdoor industry’s 9.7% year-over-year growth.

Underneath the independent brand’s fun-loving veneer is an ethic of hard work, which Barr attributes to his rugged island upbringing.

“You’d get up Saturday with a hangover and chop wood,” he said.

Now 53, Barr is still a hands-on CEO. In his Ballard office on a recent weekday, Barr showed off a prototype woman’s sandal that straddled the fuzzy line between granola and chic. There are plans underway to launch a heritage line for KAVU’s 30th, buoyed by trend forecasts that ’90s fashion is back in style.

On the second floor of KAVU headquarters, he met with design director Leah Evans and women’s designer Emily Kaelin. They pondered fabric swatches and designs for summer 2025.

What would 20-somethings (in age or at heart) want to wear in two years? Rest assured, it will be new. KAVU rarely repeats a pattern. For potential summer beach party shirts, one print featured crabs and Aperol spritzes. Another commingled Popsicles, coconuts and watermelon.

“We do the wild and crazy, we don’t do the calm,” Evans said. “If we throw anything basic out there, it won’t sell. The only thing that ever sold: fun, free unlimited.”