John Hayes, who played a starring role in land conservation and development of the Methow Valley’s recreation-based economy, died on July 11 at his home near Winthrop. He was 76.

A Marine Corps infantry veteran wounded in Vietnam, Hayes was born in Lakewood, Colorado, on July 8, 1947, to John A. Hayes and Dorothy Beatrice Catlette Hayes. He died of renal failure while recovering from colon cancer treatment and a broken hip and femur.

Visionary, irrepressible, widely connected and quietly generous, Hayes played a pivotal role in the state’s acquisition of Big Valley Ranch, the purchase of Sun Mountain Lodge by the Haub family, and the creation of a groomed community ski trail between Winthrop and Mazama.

A project manager for resorts and housing developments, Hayes was the leading force in a decadeslong volunteer effort to persuade dubious landowners to donate right-of-way deeds to build the Nordic skiing Methow Community Trail.

“That trail exists because of him,” said former Okanogan County Commissioner Don “Bud” Hover. Hayes was as determined as “a dog with a bone,” Hover added. “Sometimes it takes people like that to get done what was accomplished.”

Vision and determination

Hayes had the big-picture vision — and the moxie — for this massive task.

“He was actually unafraid of failure,” said attorney John Sunderland, who worked closely with Hayes. “Never have a dream, never have a dream come true” was his mantra.

Today, the Community Trail is the backbone of a 120-mile, groomed Nordic trail system. The largest in North America, it generates $12 million annually for the local economy.

In an interview shortly before his death, Hayes noted, “It took the county a long time to wake up to what was the economic engine of the county.”

Hayes was focused on mitigating impacts of growth in the Methow after arriving from Aspen, Colorado, in 1982. He wanted to cluster developments to retain open space around them. He had seen what happened in Aspen and wanted to avoid that here.

Nordic ski trails were being groomed by dedicated volunteers at Sun Mountain and the Methow Valley Sports Trails Association (MVSTA) years before the arrival of Hayes and Rayma, founder of Winthrop’s Little Star Montessori school. Hayes’ wife of 47 years preceded him in death six years ago.

But no one had found a way to create a true, interwoven ski trail network in the Methow. When public funding became available, Hayes was poised to act.

Effective networking

In 1988, Hayes had established the nonprofit Methow Institute Foundation to promote trails and open space with Sunderland, cartoonist/weatherman Bob Cram, former University of Washington president John Hogness and Dick Brown, Jack Tribolet, Jim Gregg, Lee Miller and John Blethen.

The next year, a bipartisan coalition of land conservationists that included Seattle-based labor leader Ron Judd was formed. It was spearhead by Congressman Mike Lowry and former Gov. Dan Evans. They persuaded the Legislature to fund the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.

Judd also played a key role in the effort to block the contentious Mazama downhill ski resort proposal. Hayes played an unpaid role in the complex transactions that liquidated the failed project’s holdings and funded the creation of the Methow Conservancy.

“I’ve seen him take the shirt off his back to give to someone he did not know,” Judd said of Hayes, who seemed to know everyone. “He was constantly helping his neighbors. He was the most giving person I’ve met.”

When the institute closed its doors in 2010, it had transferred $3.2 million worth of land into parks and trails.

The first grant the foundation sought was for the essential crossing of the Methow River. Hayes knew potential donors at a suitable location on both sides of the river. The project to build the Tawlks-Foster Suspension Bridge was approved for state funding. But county commissioners would not contribute its $239,000 match for the grant unless Hayes was legally on the hook for $239,000 should things go awry.

Hayes never seemed discouraged by such obstacles, nor by the glacial pace of sign-on by doubtful landowners, said Methow Institute Foundation administrator Joy Schwab. “He had total confidence in what he was doing.”

The Big Valley deal

Some 30 years ago, a housing developer intent on buying Big Valley Ranch hired Hayes to handle the permitting process of a potential sale. “When he showed me what he wanted to do, it made me sick to my stomach,” Hayes said.

Hayes told the developer that his housing project would take forever to get permitted and urged him to drop it. The developer did. Hayes then led the effort that in 1991 transferred that iconic valley landscape to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife for conservation.

“Big Valley was a poster child” for everything the coalition valued — agriculture, salmon, riparian and shrub-steppe habitat, wildlife and trails, said Judd, now head of Policy and Strategy Development for the Washington State Department of Transportation. It cost taxpayers $5.6 million.

Of all his projects, Hayes was most pleased with helping save Big Valley “because that was the heart and soul of the valley.”

Impacts on valley history

When Jack Barron died in 1987, his Sun Mountain resort came on the market. A San Francisco developer with an option to buy asked Hayes to help design a car-free resort destination. It was to have a tram to carry guests from a parking lot built on farmland on the Methow Valley floor.

It turned out that the tram idea “was not too practical,” Hayes said. Worse yet, the developer backed out, raising the possibility that the community would face the “terrible economic loss” of the resort.

So, unbidden and unpaid, Hayes proposed to Henry Van Baalen, head of the Haub family trust, that German billionaires Erivan and Helga Haub, longtime visitors to the Methow, buy Sun Mountain. They agreed, promised to invest $30 million to upgrade the resort and hired local workers to do it.

Hayes also persuaded the Haubs to add surrounding properties, including 400 acres owned by the Hovers with valuable water rights and hillside acreage with important wildlife habitat owned by Horace Smith.

Before his meeting to pitch the purchase of the Smith property to the Haubs and Van Baalen, Hayes prepared a big sign that said “NOT YOUR PROPERTY” and placed it where it could be seen from the lodge.

During the meeting, Hayes directed the Haubs and Van Baalen to the sign. Van Baalen asked, “We don’t own that?”

Helga Haub then asked how many acres they were being asked to buy. Hayes wrote the number on a piece of paper. Helga glanced at it and announced: “We buy!”

Those lands are among the 1,200 acres purchased by the Methow Conservancy last month from the Haubs.

Appreciation for community spirit

Before his death, Hayes expressed admiration and appreciation for the “community spirit” of the many volunteers and landowners who helped him succeed. “That blows my mind,” he said.

He and Rayma also quietly were paying for college education for Methow students who needed financial help. “Rayma knew every one of those kids from the time they were toddlers,” said Hayes.

Son of the owner of an electrical engineering firm, Hayes was studying business at the University of Colorado in Boulder when he took a break to ski in Europe. Hayes came home to find a letter from his draft board.

Expecting a later date for basic training, he drove his convertible to the appointment and parked it — top down — in a two-hour parking spot. “I never came out of there,” Hayes said. “By day’s end, my hair was shorn.”

The first time he was wounded in Vietnam, he was patched up and sent back to the battlefront. Wounded again 10 months later during the 1968 Tet Offensive, he suffered six gunshot wounds, shrapnel permeated the length of the left side of his body and his left eye was blown out of its socket.

Richard Darnell, who served with Hayes in Vietnam, said Hayes’ injuries were more severe than he publicized.

“[Hayes] lost a kidney, and a lung. … He died on the operating table three times,” Darnell said. In spring 1968, Hayes was shipped to a Navy hospital in San Diego. “In July, he was a part of my wedding ceremony,” Darnell added.

In Aspen after his discharge, Hayes bought Teddy Roosevelt’s presidential railroad car and turned it into a high-end restaurant. He became a property title researcher and met Rayma there during a Christmas cold spell. Her car had failed to start and she was hitchhiking with a package to mail. He gave her a lift to the post office.

They first visited the Methow in 1974 on business, for a client interested in the proposed downhill ski resort in Mazama. They purchased a property of their own that first day, adding two ranches and five other parcels that week. “We thought the place was radioactive because land was so cheap,” Hayes said.

Before settling in the Methow, they lived in Spain after sailing across the Atlantic.

“We were a team,” Hayes said. “We lived an enchanted life. It was magical.”

Hayes is survived by his wife of three years, Lucia Climent, stepsons Pablo Climent, Daniel Climent and a step-grandson, Teo. Also surviving are three siblings in Colorado: Sharon Hayes, Robert Hayes and Marilyn Albricht.