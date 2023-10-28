Mushrooms are everywhere in the Pacific Northwest, supported by our region’s ample rainfall. These fungi help the planet and humans, too: They’re used for food, medicinal purposes, dyes and more. Every fall, the foraging season draws Washington mushroom hunters to the forests in search of fungi.

Mushrooms thrive in spring, too, but fall delivers the largest variety of edible mushrooms. This year, mushrooms have bounced back after a down year for foraging in 2022. In a fruitful season, common Washington mushrooms include chanterelles, boletus, morels, porcini, lobster mushrooms, Pacific Northwest matsutake and oyster mushrooms.

Curious about foraging? With expos, events, field trips and more in the coming weeks, it’s a good time to learn. Here’s the scoop on mushroom hunting in Western Washington.

Take a field trip

With more than 2,400 members, the nonprofit Puget Sound Mycological Society, launched in 1964, is one of the largest mushroom societies in North America. You can join the club for $30 a year ($20 for students) to gain access to mushroom field trips, identification classes, access to a library of more than 700 mushroom-related books, and more.

Mushroom field trips, exclusive to PSMS members, are the best way to learn about where to find fungi, how to identify them, what tools you need and how to avoid poisonous varieties. The group typically has four or five field trips each fall and spring, tied to peak mushroom seasons.

Mycologist Wren Hudgins has been a member of PSMS for 49 years. He teaches identification classes, trains foraging guides and takes new club members out on field trips.

“[Mushroom foragers] must be 100% certain of the identity of the mushroom they plan to eat,” Hudgins said. But Hudgins explained that the riskiest part of mushroom foraging in the woods is getting lost.

“All our guides have walkie-talkies and I require everyone [to] take a whistle,” he said.

Permits and rules for foraging vary depending where you search. PSMS highlights foraging rules across Washington state at psms.org/rules.php, with guidance on permits, volume limits and more.

The group also highlights good mushroom etiquette, such as a rule of thumb to pick two-thirds of the mushrooms you find in any given area. Cut mushrooms above ground level using a knife, avoid collecting in campgrounds or directly along trails, and do not attempt to barter or sell your wares.

Whidbey Wild Mushroom Tours also hosts public and private mushroom foraging tours through Dec. 16. Public tours cost $50 per head, while private tours cost $200 for four people and $50 per person after that, with kids under 12 billed at half-price. The next public tour is 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25; sign up and find out more at whidbeymushroomtours.com.

Shroom shows and classes

Not ready to hit the forest just yet? Check out a mushroom show first.

The highlight of each year for PSMS is its annual Wild Mushroom Show, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday (noon-6 p.m. Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29) at Shoreline Community College (16101 Greenwood Ave. N., Shoreline). It costs $10 for adults, $5 for students (with ID card); children under 12 are free.

“The most exciting part for me [of the show] is the mushroom variety,” Hudgins said, describing an average of 272 varieties of mushrooms each year.

There will be photography displays, food, educational opportunities, cookbooks and memorabilia for purchase. Find more info about this event and other PSMS field trips, clinics and resources at psms.org.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, Kitsap Peninsula Mycological Society hosts its own annual Wild Mushroom Show at the Bremer Center at Olympic College (1 p.m.-5 p.m.; 1600 Chester Ave., Bremerton; see kitsapmushrooms.org). The nonprofit will host expert lectures, tastings, mushroom identification, displays and more. The event is free.

KPMS membership costs $25 for a year, bringing together folks on the Kitsap Peninsula who love “to study, collect and appreciate fungi.” The club hosts education events, field trips and more for folks who hunt, study and photograph mushrooms.

Melany Kahn, author of “Mason Goes Mushrooming,” a children’s book on foraging, will be one of the presenters at the show. She’s been mushroom hunting since childhood and has passed on her passion for fungi foraging to her kids. She aims to educate people on the accessibility of mushroom foraging and the benefits of doing the activity for yourself and as a family.

“Mushrooms at their core are the epitome of connection,” Kahn said. “You don’t have to be in the woods. You can forage anywhere because mushrooms are everywhere.”

On Monday, Nov. 6, KPMS will host an informal lecture and happy hour at IslandWood, with discussions on the history of mushrooms, plus fungi folklore, seasonal shroom appetizers and more. The event, set for 6:30 p.m. at IslandWood, 4450 Blakely Ave. N.E., Bainbridge Island, costs $40 and is 21-plus only.

KPMS general membership meetings are open to the public. They’re held at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month during the foraging season, on Zoom and in person at the Rotunda at Olympic College (1600 Chester Ave., Bremerton). The next meeting after the mushroom show welcomes foraging guide and author Daniel Winkler, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, for a discussion covering “overlooked and unusual edibles” in the Northwest mushroom world.

Winkler will also speak at the PSMS member meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, about “14 fantastic fungi.” There will be a Zoom link as well as an in-person meeting at the Center for Urban Horticulture at the University of Washington (3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle).

Tips and benefits

Mushroom authorities stress that solo foraging can be dangerous, especially if mushrooms are consumed without proper identification from an expert. (In addition to potentially getting lost in the woods.)

Still, Kahn said: “Mushroom poisoning is less common than shark attacks.”

Want to be certain of a mushroom’s classification? Do your research. Consult a guide book, an expert, or take a mushroom to the Puget Sound Mycological Society’s Hildegard Hendrickson ID clinic, held Mondays during fall and spring foraging seasons. The last clinic of the fall is 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at the Center for Urban Horticulture (3501 N.E. 41st St., Seattle).

Beyond taking a class and foraging with an expert, aspiring mushroom hunters need just a few tools.

To cut and dig up mushrooms, “you need a knife, and you need to segregate your specimens from each other,” Hudgins said. You’ll also want a guide book to assess your haul.

There are many mushroom field guides, such as Steve Trudell’s “Mushrooms of the Pacific Northwest” and the well-loved field guide, “All that the Rain Promises and More” by David Arora, to help identify Washington mushrooms.

Joining a local fungi foraging and identification Facebook group is another fun way to find friends with whom you can identify mushrooms and plan field trips. The best way to get into foraging is to get outside, though, experts say. “There’s something really magical about the thrill of finding something that you’re hunting for,” Kahn said.