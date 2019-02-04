It's snowing in Seattle, and many people have snow days off work. If you're so inclined to go skiing, here's a quick look at conditions at Crystal Mountain, Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass and Mt. Baker ski areas.

Don’t be surprised if any skiing enthusiasts in your office are conspicuously “out sick” this week.

Seattle saw its first snow of the year last night, and for skiers that means some perfect powder at some of the local slopes. However, icy conditions in the city and on some of the mountain passes might mean a slower, slicker ride to get there.

If you weren’t already halfway to the slopes at the first sight of snow last night, here’s what you need to know.

At the resorts:

Current road conditions for Crystal Mountain, Steven’s Pass and Snoqualmie Pass — snow, slush and ice. WSDOT advises traction tires. At Mt. Baker Highway, there is snow and ice on the roadway and traction tires and chains are required, both the Eastbound and Westbound.

Getting there:

According to reports from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) website, there is snow and slush on the roadways at Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal to Greenwater and Steven’s Pass. Conditions at Steven’s Pass are also icy. Traction tires are advised at all three mountain passes.

Chains and traction tires are required both Eastbound and Westbound at Mt. Baker Highway, where there is snow and ice on the roadway.

Driving safety tips for the mountain passes:

Always check road conditions before you start out. The state’s DOT website is a good resource. Drive slowly Leave more space than usual between cars Keep snow chains in your car, even if they’re not required by WSDOT.

What to expect at the resorts:

Per Crystal Mountain’s website, as of Monday morning, slopes are “a powder delight.”

“It’s as good as it gets as far as snow conditions,” Sales and Marketing Director Tiana Anderson said in a phone interview Monday morning. “I would play hooky if I had a choice.”

Anderson said that with six inches of new snow on Monday and reports of more snow and sustained low freezing levels the rest of the week, she suspects conditions will be even better later in the week.

As of 12:02pm Monday afternoon, Steven’s Pass ski area reported only one inch of overnight snowfall, with expectations of more light snow this week.

Summit at Snoqualmie reported four inches of new snow since 5am Monday morning, according to its website.

Further north, the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie Ski Area reported up to eight inches of new snow today with great conditions — “The DOT has done a great job plowing the Mt. Baker highway, so come on up for a super stellar powder day,” Mt. Baker Ski Area announced via its website’s snow report.

With temperatures in the mid teens to high 20s at nearby resorts, Anderson recommended that skiers dress in layers to stay warm on the slopes.