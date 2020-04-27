Gov. Jay Inslee will re-open state boat ramps on May 5, and begin slowly re-opening Washington’s recreational fishing seasons after that, the lobbying group that represents recreational boating in Washington said.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed all its public water access points, including boat ramps and state parks, in late March, and a few days later delayed fishing season when Inslee first issued his “stay home” order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Inslee extended the “stay home” order through May 4, but state Republicans have been pushing for some parts of the state’s economy re-open. Inslee last week allowed residential construction to resume, provided construction sites meet safety and social distancing requirements.

The governor has called a press conference for 2:30 Monday afternoon, where he’ll be joined by state officials involved in outdoor recreation: Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz; Kelly Susewind, director of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Don Hoch, director of the state Parks and Recreation Commission.

Inslee’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Inslee will announce that boating from state ramps and facilities will be able to resume May 5th, provided that boaters continue to follow social distancing guidelines, said Peter Schrappen, director of government affairs for the Northwest Marine Trade Association. Guidance will include boating only with immediate family, not overwhelming boat launches and avoiding things like rafting-up boats in Lake Washington.

Inslee’s press conference will also include information on hiking, hunting, golfing and day use of public parks and public lands.

Recreational fishing will likely open later in May, Schrappen said, and will be phased in slowly. Fresh-water species like walleye, trout and bass, that require less active monitoring from Fish and Wildlife officials will open first. Salmon seasons, which require the most active monitoring, will likely be the last to open, Schrappen said.

Schrappen emphasized that the re-opening process would be more of a dial than a “light switch,” mirroring language Inslee has used to describe how Washington’s entire economy will eventually re-open.

“We are excited to get people back out recreating in a responsible and safe manner,” he said.

Inslee has acknowledged that recreational activities — like fishing — were one of the tougher things to close down, since people could maintain 6 feet of distance while doing them.

“But every time somebody drives around to go out to some place, and they stop at the service station and they stop at their friend’s store and they happen to talk to somebody at the gas station, it’s another physical contact,” he said earlier this month.

