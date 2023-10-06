In the shadow of Mount Si, North Bend and the surrounding Snoqualmie Valley form a top outdoor adventure destination in Washington, overwhelmingly popular for its trails, peaks and rivers.

Affirming that reputation: On Oct. 14, the first-ever North Bend Trail Fest will take over the mountain town, with trail races, rock climbing, mountain biking and more.

The all-ages festival at Torguson Park, which runs from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. next Saturday, also features music and vendors, and is meant to showcase the abundant outdoor activities of the Snoqualmie Valley.

Here’s what you need to know.

Family-friendly fun

The North Bend Trail Fest was inspired by European-style outdoors festivals, popular in mountain villages in the Alps. The event’s trail races, similarly, focus on vertical elevation instead of distance.

Beyond the challenging vertical races (more on that below), the goal was to create an event that is inclusive, introductory and fun for folks looking to get into outdoor recreation, with local businesses and live music to boot.

The event takes over Torguson Park in the southeast corner of North Bend starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. (Think: races, demos of bikes and running shoes, hands-on lessons and a rock-climbing wall.)

Entrance is free, with caffeine and food from North Bend coffee shop Arete and live music from bluegrass artist Vito and the One Eyed Jacks.

The big races

Beyond all that fun, the highlights of the festival are the 30K and 8K trail races put on by Mountain Running Races. The biggest race is the North Bend Skyline 30K, which caps off the Vert Running Series Championship.

Brian Kearney is a co-director for these competitions from Vert Running Series. The unique challenge of the races in this series is the focus on elevation gain rather than distance. Participants in the Skyline 30K will run up Little Si, Mount Si and Mount Teneriffe, gaining a staggering 6,600 feet of elevation over 18.6 miles.

“The championship event is a very serious run not to be taken lightly,” Kearney said.

Meanwhile, there will be 8K races designed to get young runners into trail running. Registration for all races runs until midnight Oct. 11. Races cost $27 for the youth-under-20 8K; $57 for the Boulder Garden 8K; and $97 for the 30Ks.

There will also be a kids race at 9 a.m., hosted by the North Bend running store Snoqualmie Running, and a 1-mile nonalcoholic beer mile, sponsored by Best Day Brewing, with an entrance fee of $50 going to support Recovery Beyond. The nonprofit is an adventure-based program that utilizes the outdoors as a tool for addiction recovery.

More adventures

Among the sponsors are climbing outfit Pro Guiding Service and The Line mountain biking. The former will have certified rock-climbing guides belaying climbers and teaching climbing skills throughout the day at the rock wall. The Line will offer three opportunities to learn introductory mountain bike skills, at 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The group’s goal is to make mountain biking accessible to more people and to break down the barrier of entry to the sport.

Though not officially part of the event, there are additional outdoor recreation opportunities at Torguson Park, too: There’s a skatepark, BMX pump track and a playground that organizers are encouraging festivalgoers to check out.

“We want to get as many different people together for one day,” Kearney said, stressing that the event’s purpose is to be family-friendly and all-inclusive.

With an activity for everyone, and food, drinks and tunes to keep adventurers fortified, North Bend Trail Fest hopes to launch an annual event celebrating all things outdoors.