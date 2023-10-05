The Hurricane Ridge area of Olympic National Park will close temporarily so crews can remove debris of the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge, which burned to the ground in May.

Beginning Oct. 16, contracted crews will demolish the remains of the structure and prepare the area for winter visitation.

Hurricane Ridge is expected to open again in time for the winter recreation season. The reopened area won’t have indoor facilities for guests but will include “a robust restroom trailer, capable of withstanding the Ridge’s harsh winter conditions,” officials said in a news release.

Crews are also working to install wastewater and freshwater lines and repave the parking lot.

“Barring unforeseen circumstances, we anticipate being able to enjoy winter on the Ridge with the community by early December,” Jeff Doryland, Olympic National Park’s acting facility manager, said in the release.

The roughly 12,200-square-foot lodge was built in 1952 and housed exhibits, a gift shop and a small cafe. The lodge was closed at the time of the fire for a $10.8 million rehabilitation project. Authorities are still investigating the fire that destroyed the lodge and have not determined the cause.

Hurricane Ridge typically sees about 300,000 annual visitors and offers outdoor recreation for all seasons.