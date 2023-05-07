The Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge in Olympic National Park burned to the ground Sunday.

A law enforcement ranger on patrol reported at about 4:30 p.m. that the lodge was fully engulfed in flames, according to an Olympic National Park statement. Nobody was in the structure and no injuries were reported.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue and the Port Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire and were in the “mop up phase” Sunday night.

The lodge had been closed since March 27 for a $10.8 million rehabilitation project that included interior and exterior improvements, weatherproofing and bringing the lodge into compliance with current codes and accessibility standards. The renovations, which included updates to fire systems, were expected to be completed in spring 2024.

The lodge was built in 1952 as a ski lodge and was remodeled in 1983 and 2000. It housed exhibits, a gift shop and a small cafe.

Hurricane Ridge’s dramatic mountain views are a key attraction of Olympic National Park, drawing about 300,000 visitors per year.