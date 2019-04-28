Spring is here! For some that means getting a start on spring cleaning, but if you’re more into getting your hands dirty than joining the Kondo craze, this primer on the basics of gardening might be just the thing for you. Whether you’ve got your eye on a community plot or you’ve got nothing but a dream and a handful of dirt in a yogurt cup, a little sunshine and water can go a long way toward bringing a bit of green into your life.
Advertising
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.