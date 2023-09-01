Fall colors traditionally put on a terrific show on the well-known trails north of Mount Baker in Whatcom County. Getting there can be a challenge, though, as road access to their trailheads can present a mixed bag.

Here’s some intel from up north as you plan out your late-summer Baker hikes, with notes on popular trailheads accessed via easygoing paved roads and passable ones — with additional info on closed roads, too.

Pack the Ten Essentials, tell a buddy where you’re going and research your route with trail reports and more via Washington Trails Association at wta.org.

Paved roads

Some of the area’s grandest hikes can be accessed from the twisting asphalt path that leads to the 5,100-foot dead end known as Artist Point, likely the state’s most scenic parking lot.

The hikes in this area are understandably popular and thus usually full of hikers. Lake Ann (8.2 miles round trip, 2,200 feet elevation gain) is a small body of water that is noteworthy because it lies close to towering Mount Shuksan. The open slopes on the trail’s upper half historically turn showy with fall color.

Chain Lakes Loop (6.5 miles round trip, 1,820 feet of gain, broken into two sizable climbs) is a gem. If visiting with friends who have a separate vehicle, the advice here is to park one rig at the Heather Meadows visitor center, then drive up to Artist Point (an 850-foot climb) and start hiking there. The variety of landscapes, from alpine openness to forested lake basins, is fabulous, especially with fall colors.

Advertising

The first mile of the loop is part of the Ptarmigan Ridge trail (9 miles round trip, 1,800 feet of gain), which offers heart-clutching views with relatively moderate effort. Same for Table Mountain (2.6 miles round trip, 725 feet of gain). Hike them in morning light if you can. For afternoon or evening views, try the photogenic west side of the basically flat half-mile Picture Lake loop or the stroll on the Artist Ridge trail (1.2 miles round trip, 200 feet elevation gain) to Huntoon Point. Great payoffs for modest effort.

Passable roads

Yellow Aster Butte (7.5 miles round trip, 2,550 feet of gain) is one of four trails north of Baker highlighted as superb fall-color destinations in the 2022 book “Fall Color Hikes: Washington” by Tami Asars (along with Chain Lakes Loop, Lake Ann and Excelsior Peak).

Despite its steep inclines, the path to Yellow Aster Butte routinely draws big crowds, and in places the area shows evidence of intense visitation, so treat it kindly.

The road to get there is National Forest Development Road 3065, aka Twin Lakes Road; it’s 4.3 miles to the trailhead. “It’s challenging but manageable,” said Magenta Widner, a forestry technician with the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest who works out of the Glacier Public Service Center on Highway 542.

“I would say it’s possible for any vehicle,” she said. “It’s a little rough with potholes and stuff, so you just need to go slow.”

Advertising

Farther up the road is the trailhead to attractive Winchester Mountain (3.4 miles round trip, 1,300 feet of gain). Widner says a high-clearance vehicle is needed to make that drive.

For anyone interested in standing atop Excelsior Peak, improvements made to Forest Service Road 31 in late July have made this 15-mile drive to the Damfino Lakes trailhead more manageable, though “still rough,” Widner said.

“There are still potholes, and there’s an area with soil issues. It slumps every year, so it requires some work every year,” she said. “Because the work was just done, people should be able to get there in a standard passenger vehicle. A month ago we weren’t saying that.”

From here, Excelsior Peak (5.6 miles round trip, 1,500 feet of gain) is a five-star destination that delivers outstanding long-distance views of Baker and Mount Shuksan from its 360-degree summit. The slopes below the peak have a history of spreading out in layers of gold and red ground cover.

It can also be reached from Highway 542 by hiking straight up from the Nooksack River valley, a 4,000-foot climb via 4.5 forever-uphill miles on good tread in heavy forest. It’s a grind, but I found the tread is in great shape. People can wander farther west on the High Divide trail, which offers variations on the same views. Hikers can also reach the High Divide from the Welcome Pass trail (4.6 miles round trip, 2,800 feet elevation gain), though it’s the steepest trail in the area.

Forest Service Road 3040 leads to a former lookout site atop Church Mountain (8.5 miles round trip, 3,750 feet of gain), but visitors will “want some clearance on that road, an SUV or a Subaru,” Widner said. “You don’t need peak high clearance, but there’s a spillway you have to cross, with a kind of water bar bump where you’ll want clearance.”

Advertising

Two long-haul hikes take off from Forest Service Road 32, a rough-at-times dirt road that’s accessible to all vehicles, per Widner. Starting near the Silver Fir Campground on Highway 542, it travels east, and leads to the Hannegan Pass trail (10.4 miles round trip, 3,100 feet of gain) and the Goat Mountain trail (8.2 miles round trip, 3,100 feet), two good high-country options for ambitious hikers in search of workout hikes.

Closed roads

Road damage has blocked access to two of the region’s most popular destinations.

Forest Service Road 37, which leads to gorgeous Skyline Divide, is washed out in two places and closed to motorized vehicles at 3.1 miles on a road that travels 12.7 miles to the trailhead.

“The whole roadbed is gone in both places,” said Widner. Two floods damaged the road: one in December and the other in November 2021, when flooding damaged 85% of the buildings in the nearby border town of Sumas.

“Work is being done to reopen it,” Widner said, “but it will be a few years.”

Forest Service 39, the route to fantastic Heliotrope Ridge, is also closed due to damage caused by the 2021 flood. The trailhead lies 8.3 miles from Highway 542; the road is closed at 3.8 miles. That route “could be open in a year or two,” Widner said.