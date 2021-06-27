A hiker missing for more than a week was found safe Sunday near North Bend after reportedly surviving on river water and berries.

Andrew Devers, 25, had been overdue from a June 18 hike. He was found Sunday morning by a trail runner near the Middle Fork Snoqualmie River trailhead, northeast of North Bend, said King County sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Search and rescue crews had suspended their search for Devers a couple days ago.

“We’re obviously very glad that he was found. Certainly the favorable weather this week helped,” said Meyer.

Devers was transported by medics to Swedish Issaquah for evaluation. Additional details were not available Sunday.