If you’re hoping to ski this weekend, Crystal Mountain is likely your only option.

Thursday’s record-setting snow shut down Snoqualmie, Stevens, White and Blewett passes, shuttering pass-reliant Seattle-area ski resorts, too. Crystal Mountain Resort, meanwhile, remains open and anticipates a busy weekend — for those already holding tickets.

Extreme weather downed trees and closed Highway 410 leading to Crystal on Thursday, but the road opened Friday morning, clearing the only way to the slopes this weekend. Before you go, there are several caveats to consider — here’s what you need to know.

Ticket holders only

First, thanks to the unprecedented ticket demand this year, which has created some headaches for Western Washington ski areas, Crystal is no longer selling day passes on weekends. That means you’ll need to have a season pass, a previously purchased reservation or a multiresort Ikon Pass to ski this weekend.

Point being: If you weren’t planning last month to be at Crystal this weekend, you are likely out of luck.

Set your alarm

If you had the bright idea to ski Crystal with the other ski areas closed for the weekend, you aren’t the only one.

“We’re planning to have normal operations the next couple of days,” said Tiana Anderson, director of sales and marketing for Crystal Mountain. “The caveat to that is always ‘weather-permitting,’ of course,” she said. “We are advising people to get up early and get to the resort — we are expecting a lot of people this weekend.”

She reiterated that, in light of the passes being closed through Sunday, Crystal is one of few options accessible to skiers this weekend, and that visitors should plan for crowds.

The biggest capacity challenge, Anderson said, is parking on the mountain. Starting Jan. 15, parking reservations will be required at Crystal, but for this weekend, parking remains on a “first-come, first-served” basis.

You can bypass the parking crush by grabbing a reservation on the resort’s free shuttle from the Enumclaw Expo & Event Center at crystalmountainexpress.com.

“Once parking is full, the only way to access the mountain will be one of those buses,” Anderson said. The buses will take walk-ons if possible, but the resort “can’t guarantee that.”

The shuttles are “luxury coaches” running from the north lot of Enumclaw Expo & Event Center to the resort, starting from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., then departing the resort between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Anderson said. Masks are required to ride the shuttle.

The Enumclaw lot, which hosts the annual King County Fair, can hold 1,000 or more cars, Anderson noted.

Mountain conditions

If you do get to the mountain, though, weekend conditions are shaping up to be a powder lover’s dream.

“The temps are dropping, we are expecting another 6-8 inches of snow [Friday], and continued snow showers through the weekend,” Anderson said. The temperatures aren’t expected to sink low enough to create icy driving conditions, she pointed out. “In this case, the snow is going to stay higher up in the mountains where it belongs,” she said.

On Friday, according to the resort’s website, the upper mountain was closed due to high winds, but Anderson expects it to reopen. For backcountry skiers, the resort’s routes are closed and uphill travel is highly discouraged due to avalanche risk.

Check the latest on mountain conditions and closures at st.news/Crystal or on the resort’s Facebook or Twitter accounts. Check out the latest from the Washington State Department of Transportation to be safe.