We’ve started a weekly Outdoors corner in our Weekend Plus print section every Friday.

In between itineraries for interesting walks or hikes to do in and around the Greater Seattle area, we’ll also bring you a monthly “How to…” where we’ll help you navigate how to start a new outdoors-focused activity or hobby.

Then, there’s the new #AskRangerRialto outdoors advice column.

Rialto, our informal newsroom mascot, started his life as a little sea otter who was found alone and in fragile condition on the Washington coast in 2016. But he was nursed back to health by the fine folks at the Seattle Aquarium, and he’s now thriving in his new life at the Vancouver Aquarium. (A plush Rialto even lived in our newsroom for a while, in pre-coronavirus times. You can follow him on Instagram here: @rialto_otter). We think Rialto embodies an admirable spirit of survival, and that’s why we’ve plopped a Smokey Bear hat and ranger uniform on him, and we’re using him as the inspiration for our outdoors advice column.

So, if you’ve ever had a question about Pacific Northwest outdoors life, activities and best practices, now’s the time to ask!

Everything from “Where can you use a Discover Pass versus a Northwest Forest Pass?” to “What are useful tips on how to practice “Leave No Trace” principles?” or “What’s the best thing to do if you break an ankle while out in the backcountry?“

No question is too big or too small for Ranger Rialto.

Shoot us your questions either in the form below or via outdoors@seattletimes.com and if your question is selected, we’ll find the best expert to answer it and print a selection of their responses each month!