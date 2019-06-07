People who like the outdoors and are naturally frugal or have to stretch a dollar, this weekend is for you: All state parks will be free.

On Saturday, Washington State Parks is waiving the need for a Discover Pass at all state parks in support of National Get Outdoors Day, which aims to introduce first-time visitors to public lands and remind people, especially young ones, how good it feels to play outside.

The parks will also be free on Sunday for Free Fishing Weekend when fishing licenses are not required of anyone fishing on Department of Fish and Wildlife or Washington State Parks lands, However, they will remain required for those who fish on Department of Natural Resource lands.

While no licenses are required on Free Fishing Weekend, the state says it’s still important to check the regulations for other rules such as size limits, bag limits, catch-record card requirements and area closures that will still be in effect.

Those who end up enjoying the state parks enough to pony up the $30 for an annual pass will likely find it a good deal. The $30 annual pass opens access to millions of acres of state recreation lands, including: