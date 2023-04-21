National parks — including Washington’s three — as well as all Washington state parks, will waive entrance fees Saturday.

The National Parks System is kicking off a weeklong celebration of the federal park system and state parks are celebrating Earth Day.

During National Park Week, parks, programs and partners will host in-person and virtual events and activities from April 22-30 at the country’s 424 national parks, the park service said.

For more information, visit the National Park Service website at nps.gov.

Washington’s three national parks are Olympic National Park, Mount Rainier National Park and North Cascades National Park.

The next free entrance day at national parks is August 4 to celebrate the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. The next day to enjoy free entry at state parks is on June 10, National Get Outdoors Day.