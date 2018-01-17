Issaquah Alps Trails Club panel examines crowding on public lands.

Are Western Washington hikers, hunters, climbers and campers overloving the outdoors? The public is invited when a panel of experts examines that question Thursday, Jan. 25, at the annual meeting of the Issaquah Alps Trails Club.

“Community, Conservancy & Capacity: Loving Our Public Lands to Death” is the topic. Issaquah Mayor Mary Lou Pauly will be keynote speaker, along with panelists representing the Washington Department of Natural Resources, Washington State Parks, Issaquah Parks & Recreation, and King County Parks.

The trails club, formed in 1976, leads local hikes, promotes education and trail work, and advocates for public lands. The meeting starts with socializing and snacks at 6:30 p.m., with the program at 7 p.m., at Issaquah Depot, 78 First Ave. N.E., Issaquah.