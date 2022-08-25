All trails and camps accessed through Hannegan Pass Trailhead, from Copper Loop to the junction of Big Beaver Trail have been closed due to fire activity in the area, according to National Park Service North Cascades officials.

The closures include all camps between Boundary and Stillwell camps, the National Park Service said.

Multiple fires, detected late Tuesday, are active in the Chilliwack area in North Cascades National Park after recent storms through the area, the park service said.

The fires are in a remote area of the Stephen Mather Wilderness with steep terrain, according to NPS North Cascades.