Here in the Pacific Northwest, we cherish our all-too-short summer camping season.

Snow won’t melt out from all our campgrounds until May or June — or July, even — and I’ve seen snowflakes fall while camping Labor Day weekend in the North Cascades.

That truncated time frame has given us our own set of PNW stereotypes, like the “Blue Tarp Camper” huddling from the rain in a spot-on Pemco ad. And yet we reserve campsites year-round, sleeping under the stars no matter the conditions.

If you’re new to camping in Washington, a night outside can seem daunting. Here’s a primer to get you started, from basic car camping to backcountry excursions.

Don’t own? Rent

First off: If you don’t have an overstuffed gear closet, don’t despair. Gear rental options abound in the Seattle area. The REI flagship in South Lake Union can outfit your car-camping site with camping chairs, coolers, tables, tents, cots, stoves, backpacks, sleeping bags and rooftop boxes. Ascent Outdoors in Ballard leans toward backpacking with a more streamlined selection. Gearhouse, with locations in South Lake Union and Capitol Hill (scheduled to open May 18), offers members customizable packages for both car camping and backpacking as well as outdoor toys like kayaks, paddleboards and mountain bikes.

Frontcountry car camping

If you’ve never camped before, or prefer minimal effort to bring creature comforts along, car camping at an establish campsite will be your speed. You can pull your vehicle up to your campsite and set up with minimal schlepping. Road-accessible sites are referred to as “frontcountry.”

Amenities vary from campground to campground and sometimes site to site. Typical basics include a level parking spot and tent site as well as a fire ring, often with a cooking grate, and picnic table.

Bathrooms, showers and water, if available, are shared facilities. State parks are more likely to have flush toilets and showers than remote national forest campgrounds, where a pit toilet is your bathroom.

Many campsites provide bear-proof garbage bins but rarely if ever recycling or compost, so plan accordingly what you will pack out. A campground host can orient you upon arrival and often coordinate basics like procuring firewood (to avoid transporting pests, “buy it where you burn it“).

Wondering where to find a campsite on public land and how to reserve it? Depends whose land it’s on.

For Washington State Parks, head to washington.goingtocamp.com, where you can filter searches by number of tents and whether or not you have a camper van or RV (from $20). For federal land, including both national forests and national parks, scope out recreation.gov.

If you already know the campground you’re looking for, type it right in. But if you’re casting about for ideas, the search bar allows you to input cities and towns (though not trailheads), then suggests nearby campgrounds ($18-$125 per night). For private land, try online platforms like Hipcamp and Tentrr.

The bad news is that campsite reservations on recreation.gov and through Washington State Parks open six and nine months in advance, respectively, so plum sites get booked up quickly.

No surprise: Summer weekends are busy. If your schedule allows, sneak out for a weekday camping trip and you’ll have better luck. But in marquee destinations like Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks, which see campers from around the world, even weekdays are usually booked during the peak summer season. Still, check a day or two in advance in case a cancellation opens up.

We asked Washington public land managers for lesser-known campgrounds that might have more availability as camping season gets underway. Consider a cross-state road trip to Field Springs State Park by the Grande Ronde River in Southeast Washington, with views of the Blue Mountains. Government Mineral Springs near Carson, Skamania County, is a unique setting for a campground: an abandoned, early 20th-century health resort. Later in the season, huckleberries abound at Tillicum Campground near Mount Adams.

While reservations generally must by made at least a day in advance, If you’re a spur-of-the-moment type, head to Olympic National Forest, where the majority of campsites are first-come, first-served.

You can score a fee-free spot in old-growth rain forest at Campbell Tree Grove near Quinault, scheduled to reopen May 5, where there are bathrooms but no potable water. All sites are unreserved at White River Campground in Mount Rainier National Park. You also might get lucky in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, where 30% of sites are set aside for those without reservations; only 10% of Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest sites are unreservable.

Dispersed camping

Maybe you can’t find a reservation, you’re worried about getting skunked at a first-come, first-served campground, or you don’t want to be around other campers at all. Try dispersed camping, also known as boondocking:car camping along a forest road rather than at a campground.

The Cascades and Olympics are crisscrossed with thousands of miles of forest roads — in varying states of repair — and many feature natural or man-made pullouts where you can safely park your vehicle off the road without obstructing through traffic.

If you can find a scenic bend in the road at least 100 feet from any stream and one-quarter mile from any campground or trailhead, you’re entitled to use that public land for free for up to 14 consecutive days.

“Dispersed camping is a great way to get off the beaten path and experience some solitude in a frontcountry setting,” said Olympic National Forest recreation manager Alex Weinberg.

It is your responsibility to leave no trace, especially since you won’t have any of the amenities of a campground — no toilet, water source or garbage bin. Pack out all your trash and dispose of poop properly: in a cat hole at least 8 inches deep and 200 feet or more away from any water source or other campsite.

Campfires are permitted while dispersed camping — assuming there are no fire bans; check regulations with the local ranger district — and popular sites often have firepits. But don’t abuse them.

“A fire ring is not a garbage can, and if fires are permitted, bring your own firewood,” said Weinberg. “It is common for recreation and fire staff to find dispersed sites where visitors have hacked away at the trees and vegetation to gather firewood. These practices kill trees and degrade the area.”

Dispersed camping is only available on forest service land. You cannot dispersed camp in any of our national or state parks. However, there are first-come, first-served primitive campsites — as in, lacking any amenities — at Obstruction Pass State Park on Orcas Island and Battle Ground Lake State Park near Vancouver, among others, that require a short walk.

Ditch the car

Ready to leave the car behind entirely? There are camping opportunities galore beyond campgrounds and forest roads, but you’ll have to work for it.

Backpacking entails a much more streamlined operation than what you’re able to fit in your trunk — you have to carry everything you need on your back. Experienced backpackers can disappear for weeks into Washington’s backcountry, but newcomers to self-contained camping can start small with a number of shorter options.

Our nearby wilderness areas offer backcountry campsites — at 4.5 miles and just 400 feet of elevation gain, Pete Lake in the Salmon La Sac region east of Snoqualmie Pass is one of the better nearby options.

Washington’s national forest sites don’t require reservations for permits — except for the highly coveted Enchantments — but national parks are prime-time destinations with strict backcountry permit systems. Reservations can be made at recreation.gov. Both Mount Rainier National Park and North Cascades National Park run early-access lotteries in late winter to allocate priority dates for booking.

If you score a permit in the backpacking wonderland of North Cascades National Park, try Thunder Camp and Neve Camp on the Thunder Creek Trail or Hidden Hand Camp on the East Bank Trail. Alternatively, seek out a state park, not normally known for backpacking: Jay Lake and Wallace Lake in Wallace Falls State Park are 5-6 miles each way with 1,600 feet of elevation gain. Backcountry campsites offer abundant water, tent pads and toilets.

On two wheels, you can bike tour on paved roads to a state park and avail yourself of hiker/biker campsites at a reduced rate. These first-come, first-served sites almost always have room since parking a car isn’t an issue. For a more backcountry experience, head up gravel roads and bike trails on a bikepacking adventure. The Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail is peppered with both amenity-laden and primitive campsites.

Finally, don’t turn your back on Puget Sound. Our great estuary is another backcountry begging to be explored. Sea kayaks and canoes can enable plush camping — weight matters less on the water than on your back. Hope Island Marine in South Sound is an ideal beginner option, one of 66 campsites sprinkled along the Cascadia Marine Trail.

While human-powered overnight adventures are immensely rewarding, backpacking, bike touring and kayak or canoe camping all require specifics skills and ability to manage hazards when you are deep in the woods or out on the water.

Luckily, there’s always car camping.