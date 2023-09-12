Standing in Tukwila Park on a hot mid-August day, Tris Risse began pulling ivy off Douglas firs and hemlock trees with gloved hands. Accompanied by a crew of five others, they created a “survival ring” on each tree — that is, an area without ivy around the base and lower trunk.

Environmental restoration projects like this fill a typical day for the AmeriCorps and international participants who work with EarthCorps, an environmental nonprofit that operates in Washington. What’s more unusual for the organization is that on Risse’s second day in Tukwila Park, they and their crew partnered up with local youth to complete the work. The group bonded over common interests, and community members walking along nearby trails stopped to say a quick thank you.

“That was really cool because we got to work with local young people and get them interested in ecology and restoration,” Risse said. “And also to serve a community that wouldn’t have gotten that kind of work otherwise.”

Since its founding in 1993, EarthCorps has primarily worked on projects like clearing out invasive plants for local government agencies that could pay. But about two years ago, the conservation group decided to be more intentional about who it serves and recruits through concerted outreach to vulnerable communities, especially in South King County cities like Tukwila. The nonprofit will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this month as it tries to balance a tight budget with its new, equity-centered mission — including the need to raise Corps members’ pay.

EarthCorps’ original model developed out of a place of necessity, said partnership director Miguel Raimilla. The nonprofit followed the money, taking city contracts for restoration work and getting better at fulfilling those contracts with each job. But fighting invasive ivy and blackberry plants without forging local connections only interested Corps members for so long.

Increasingly, Raimilla said EarthCorps faced tension between its “we need to stay afloat, we need to pay our bills” mentality and repeated questions from Corps members: “Hey, can we do something else?”

In 2021, EarthCorps’ board finally listened, rehiring Raimilla after he’d taken a break from the group. A new executive director, Evlyn Andrade, joined the nonprofit in January 2022. After years of experience working in environmental justice and climate action, she wanted to ensure EarthCorps’ work supported not just affluent neighborhoods, but lower-income communities and communities of color as well.

“We are the ones that are getting impacted first and worse” by climate change, said Andrade, who is a woman of color. “And we’re the ones that have contributed the least to the problem.”

She and Raimilla began reaching out to local advocates and community groups in South King County, looking to develop projects jointly. EarthCorps is still doing much of the same contract work as before, but has also begun working with several new partners. Among them: Wakulima USA, which runs a farm in Kent.

David Bulindah and Dickson Njeri co-founded Wakulima as a safe haven for East African communities and other people of color near Seattle in 2016. On the farm, people grow culturally relevant produce like terere, kunde and managu — amaranth, cowpeas leaves and African nightshade. In addition to holding harvest celebrations and helping people find community, Wakulima also offers social services like connecting locals to mental health services.

But over the years, Bulindah and Njeri struggled when it came to finding funding and buying farmland. A few years ago, they connected with EarthCorps and have since worked on grant writing together as well as setting up an irrigation system and weeding the farm.

“One thing that we have known over the years is that we are stronger together. When we pull together, we can do more,” Bulindah said.

That ethos of community partnership — now central to EarthCorps’ mission — is very common among nonprofits, said Erica Barnhart, an associate teaching professor at the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy & Governance who studies leadership, nonprofits and philanthropy.

What’s more significant than EarthCorps’ shift toward local partnerships is its willingness to revamp its model to emphasize equity, she said.

Since the national Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, many nonprofits have professed such a mission, she said, but that didn’t always translate into action. In Barnhart’s eyes, EarthCorps is actually walking its talk.

“That’s the gold standard,” Barnhart said. “That’s what you hope kind of every organization and company that put up one of those statements, this is what you’re hoping for.”

But Barnhart noted that even organizations with the best intentions often end up frustrated with how much time change takes. EarthCorps isn’t an exception.

Currently, Corps members — who typically work on projects around Washington for periods of six months or a year — receive an average stipend of about $13 an hour, a raise from last year’s $11. For a 10.5-month program, this year’s stipend comes out to $23,920 total, not counting an award members receive upon completing the program.

At the moment, the stipend “hasn’t really been enough to live off of. I have a second job and like every Corps member is on EBT,” said Michelle Henriksen, a volunteer specialist and Corps member who started in 2022. “The stipend isn’t really a realistic form of payment for people who are trying to make a living while serving the community.”

Risse similarly said they think it’s hard for people from marginalized communities to jump at EarthCorps’ opportunities when it pays so little. A lot of nonprofit work is “self-sacrificial,” they said, a problem for EarthCorps. Elizabeth White, program director at the nonprofit, said she agrees with Henriksen’s concerns.

To make EarthCorps’ work more accessible — and desirable — to people from lower-income communities, executive director Andrade said the organization will raise stipends to about $17 an hour for most Corps members and about $18 an hour for crew leaders in 2024. Stipends equating to about $18 an hour are the maximum wages allowed under AmeriCorps rules, which dictate that its self-described modest living allowance should “cover basic expenses.” (EarthCorps is funded by AmeriCorps, revenue from its own work, grants and donations.)

Henriksen, 28, and Risse, 24, both recalled incredible memories they forged through EarthCorps, including making an enclosure for the island marble butterfly in the San Juan Islands and working on a weeklong camping project near Lake Quinault on the Olympic Peninsula. A lot of people may want to become EarthCorps members to take part in these experiences, but can’t due to the pay, Henriksen said.

Andrade said she knows that increasing pay is key for diversifying the Corps’ recruitment. And because about 80% to 90% of EarthCorps members go on to hold careers in environmental work, she thinks diversifying the Corps would help further diversify the environmental sector.

That representation is badly needed, according to Joe Camacho, an environmental science teacher at Tukwila’s Foster High School.

“Whenever I take my students to an event that has to do with environmental science or within the environmental field, one of the pieces of constructive feedback that I get from my students is, ‘Everyone who’s doing the work is white,’” he said.

Camacho instructs a class in which he helps match students with environmental internships they’re interested in as part of a Career & Technical Education, or CTE, program. About two years ago, he began partnering with local organizations like EarthCorps to get his students hands-on experience, including in restoration work.

About six of Camacho’s students have participated in EarthCorps’ restoration events so far. When planning them, he said he and Raimilla figured out how to give students access not just to transportation and tools, but also to a stipend and a diverse group of mentors who speak Spanish and English.

Though putting these partnerships into action can be slow, EarthCorps’ Andrade sees it as absolutely essential.

“For me, environmental justice, and this shift, is really about survival,” Andrade said. “Making sure that the communities who have done least harm historically are the ones that are going to benefit from the shift that is happening across the country, across the world, to create a more green environment.”