It’s that time of year: Fall colors are starting to pop up in the alpine regions of Washington. Arriving with them are the coveted, sweet gems of the Northwest: huckleberries. In late summer and early fall, huckleberry bushes line many hiking trails. And if you miss the harvest, don’t worry: The bushes’ leaves turn a vibrant red, creating an awe-striking autumnal backdrop.

Various wild huckleberry species are found at high elevations, usually between 3,000 and 7,000 feet, making them a treasured snack for hikers and animals. Huckleberries are also integral to the culture and cuisine of many of Washington’s Indigenous tribes, who harvest and preserve them to use throughout the winter.

Outside Gifford Pinchot National Forest, which requires a free personal-use permit and caps hauls at 1 gallon per day (up to 3 gallons per year), huckleberries on Washington public lands are open to harvest. These principles apply to picking huckleberries as for other foraged foods: Make sure the source is abundant before picking; take only what you will use; stay on the trail.

Keep those rules in mind on these five tasty huckleberry hikes this late summer or early fall. As always, carry the Ten Essentials and bring a buddy. Happy trails!

Area: Interstate 90, Snoqualmie Pass

Round-trip distance: 8.6 miles

Elevation gain: 3,800 feet elevation gain

Pass: Northwest Forest Pass

This mammoth climb right off Interstate 90 has a lot of elevation gain — and a bounty of huckleberries, too. After about 2 miles (and many steep switchbacks), you will break out into a more exposed section of the route, with hillsides covered in bushes. Pick some to fuel the rest of your hike up to the lookout tower, or call it quits here and soak in the sun and view of Mount Rainier.

Area: Interstate 90, Snoqualmie Pass

Round-trip distance: 3 miles

Elevation gain: 1,330 feet

Pass: n/a

Despite covering only 3 miles round-trip, this hike off I-90 still packs a punch — and not just in elevation gain. You’ll typically find few people, but ample, sweeping views of Mount Rainier and the surrounding peaks. You might even spot the rare Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly. What else makes their home near the summit? Plenty of huckleberries, of course!

Area: Highway 542

Round-trip distance: 3.4 miles

Elevation gain: 1,300 feet

Pass: Northwest Forest Pass

The North Cascades are ideal for berry picking later in the season, given their cooler and higher environs. Just 2.5 miles up the road past the ever-popular Yellow Aster Butte trail, Winchester Mountain is short but very sweet. In just 3.4 miles round-trip, you’ll get amazing views of the Border Peaks (you will come very close to Canada here) and the unmistakable Mount Shuksan and Mount Baker from a summit with a lookout tower. And on the way, of course, huckleberries: You’ll find them along most of the first mile of the trail; considering it’s just 1.7 miles to the top, that means you’ll see huckleberries for much of the hike.

Area: Mountain Loop Highway

Round-trip distance: 8.2 miles

Elevation gain: 3,950 feet

Pass: Northwest Forest Pass

The hike up Mount Dickerman is similar to Granite Mountain. Both are close to 4,000 feet of elevation gained, and like Granite, Dickerman has fields of huckleberries starting around Mile 2. This is a great place to take a breather and refuel before continuing on to the 360-degree panorama at the summit. Bonus hike: If you see crowds flocking toward the Dickerman trail, head up the Perry Creek trail instead. It shares a parking lot with Dickerman, gets a fraction of the foot traffic and has a ridgeline and meadows full of huckleberries.

Area: Highway 2, Stevens Pass

Round-trip distance: 7 miles

Elevation gain: 1,800 feet

Pass: Northwest Forest Pass

With multiple spots for picking, Mount McCausland is a huckleberry haven. After a brief stretch on the Pacific Crest Trail, you’ll find a section lined with huckleberries — however, being so close to the PCT, they may be picked over. But fear not! Instead of heading down to Lake Valhalla (though you can certainly check it out on the way down), head up to the summit. You’ll be treated to increasingly stunning views — and increasingly abundant berry bushes.