Some outdoor adventurers prioritize going green, using a hybrid or electric vehicle to get to the trailhead. A rare few qualify as ultragreen — Jeff Hashimoto and Langdon Ernest-Beck of Ellensburg are part of that uncommonly committed club.

This past summer, Hashimoto, a 52-year-old science teacher and running coach at Ellensburg High School, and Ernest-Beck, 23, a longtime neighbor of Hashimoto’s and a regular climbing partner, scaled the 100 tallest peaks in Washington state in 107 days — a prodigious mountaineering achievement.

Even more impressively, they did so without using motorized transportation.

They rode bikes to every trailhead — on paved roads (some uncomfortably narrow), gravel roads, dirt roads, gritty, sandy roads. Not a single drop of fossil fuel was consumed during their journey, which they titled “Human Powered Hundred Peaks” — just loads of sweat.

These two are the 89th and 90th people to complete the Bulger List, a compilation of Washington’s 100 highest peaks. Hashimoto and Ernest-Beck are just the third and fourth people to complete the list in a calendar year.

“It was very rewarding,” said Hashimoto, who dreamed up the adventure in 2022, “and it was very hard.”

That’s an understatement.

“They are the first and I suspect the last who will do the Bulger 100 solely on bike and foot in a season, and not only to get themselves to the trailheads, but also to self-supply without gas-powered support,” said Washington climbing historian John Roper, who completed the feat over 22 years.

The duo broke their expedition into three weekend trips in May, followed by a two-month, nonstop stretch of riding and climbing once Hashimoto’s school year was finished. On their first climbing day, in the Enchantments, they bagged five peaks: Enchantment Peak, McClellan Peak, Dragontail Peak, Colchuck Peak and Little Annapurna.

The stats amassed during their 107-day, 100-peak journey will leave an armchair adventurer gasping: 1,880 miles on bike (with a cumulative elevation gain of 116,938 feet), and 835 miles of climbing (with 381,781 feet of gain).

Why take on such a grueling, unique challenge?

“We’re both very environmentally aware and concerned about climate change,” Hashimoto said. “We also love the mountains, and so much of going to the mountains involves using fossil fuel. I’ve flown to other countries to climb, and driven for hours to rock climb. So we recognize the recreation that we love is also contributing to climate change.”

Hashimoto, a born-and-bred Seattleite, originally envisioned the project as a solo endeavor.

“I didn’t know if there was anyone else crazy enough to do it, or have the same window of time or motivation,” he said, adding that he couldn’t have done it without Ernest-Beck.

“He was stronger in the mountains, and when I was hurting he pulled me along. There were times when our spirits weren’t that high,” Hashimoto said. “I think when you’re by yourself at those times, your thoughts can spiral in a different way than when you’re with someone. He was really an awesome partner.”

Ernest-Beck echoed the sentiment, directing praise back at his partner.

“Pulling each other along was definitely a two-way road,” he said. “Our fourth day was probably my roughest day of the trip. I was totally out of food, and Jeff was rationing me small pieces of cheese. It was great to have another person you could count on, and they could count on you.”

The two were joined at times by Hashimoto’s 23-year-old son Uhuru (which is “Swahili for freedom, or independence,” Hashimoto said) and a fellow Bulger chaser, Andrew Okerlund. On Sept. 11, the 20-year-old Okerlund, a 2021 Camas High grad, became the youngest person to bag all 100 Bulger peaks, and the fifth to do it in a single season. It took him 85 days.

The core pair rode what Ernest-Beck describes as chromoly gravel touring bikes, using only front and rear panniers; no trailers.

What did they do at resupply points, such as in Mazama, where they had to accommodate 16 days’ worth of food in their packs? “We just filled our backpacks with stuff and strapped them on,” said Ernest-Beck.

The duo camped, and stayed at motels occasionally, but resupplied only using mail drops and visiting stores along the route.

“A lot of people asked, ‘Can I bring you something?’“ Hashimoto said. “We didn’t want anything like a sag wagon. The purpose of the trip was to be carbon-free. If someone is driving around and bringing you stuff, you’re not really carbon-free.”

Other challenges surfaced. Four times they dodged fire closures by days. They coped with a shared intestinal disorder (not giardia, Hashimoto said) that made it difficult to complete Snowfield Peak in the North Cascades. “On the last 2 miles, I had to stop three times and lie down on the trail for a few minutes,” Hashimoto said. “I was really struggling.”

Two of the toughest climbs came late in the trip: Mount Baker and Mount St. Helens.

“Both were due to factors outside of the peaks themselves,” Ernest-Beck said. “Baker we climbed in a storm. It was very rainy, cold and windy. Neither of us had insulated jackets. We didn’t have room for them. That was pretty brutal.”

The trip nearly took a harrowing turn.

“Three of us were roped up,” the younger mountaineer said. “Jeff was leading and he two-foots into this crevasse. Both feet broke through. But he was caught by his backpack and only went in thigh-deep. He got out pretty fast, but that was probably the scariest moment of the trip.”

For St. Helens, the pair followed errant bike route instructions from Google Maps and rode dozens of unnecessary miles on a hot, 125-mile day. They arrived at the trailhead at 10 p.m.

“Our permit was for that day,” Hashimoto said. “So we started climbing.”

That was just the first challenge of the night.

“I was really dehydrated,” Ernest-Beck said. “There was no water at the trailhead. We summited just after 2 a.m. and I was just barely functional. We made it back to the parking lot around 6 in the morning and bummed some water off people in the parking lot.”

What should have been a clear-cut success turned into a chore.

“That was maybe our least fun peak,” he said. “It’s funny because it’s not a challenging peak. The circumstances really played a big role.”

The struggle encapsulated the trip as a whole.

“It was the perfect example of the biking handicap we took on,” Hashimoto said. “Our longest bike ride took three days from the North Cascades to St. Helens, 420 miles, and it was during that heat wave in the middle of August. When we got there, we were already exhausted. That’s how doing this list human-powered changes the game.”

That was their 99th peak. They finished the list the next day, Aug. 18, by riding to Mount Adams and climbing its north ridge route near Takhlakh Lake. Why not use the main route near Trout Lake? Their alternative saved nearly 50 miles of riding.

The following day, Hashimoto pedaled to Ashford to attend a wedding before riding back to Ellensburg. Ernest-Beck rode home, too.

Regrets? None, say both climbers.

“It was super satisfying,” said Ernest-Beck. “I feel lucky to spend that much time up in these amazing places. It was a life-changing experience for me.”

Hashimoto hopes to “leverage the experience to inspire other people, both to pursue adventures but also to make those adventures gentler on our planet.”

No, he doesn’t expect you to bike to every trailhead next summer.

“Maybe you won’t bike from Seattle to climb Mount Stuart,” he said. “But maybe you would consider biking the last 10 miles to the trailhead. It’s a start.”