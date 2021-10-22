It might be the last weekend to see what all the fuss around salmon is about.

Naturalists with the Seattle Aquarium will be out along the Cedar River at four locations for the last time this month to help viewers spot salmon and learn about their life cycle and habitat.

Every year a runs of chinook, sockeye and coho salmon return to the Cedar River each fall.

Sockeye salmon, the easiest to spot, spawn in groups and are bright red and green. The larger chinook salmon can be spotted in deeper pools, while the coho can be found in the upper reaches of the watershed, according to the aquarium.

You can spot spawning salmon with the Seattle Aquarium between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at these four sites:

Renton Library: 100 Mill Ave South, Renton, WA

Cedar River Park: 1717 Maple Valley Highway, Renton, WA

Riverview Park: 3201 Maple Valley Highway, Renton, WA

Belmondo’s Reach: 16214 Southeast Cedar Mountain Place, Renton, WA

The Seattle Aquarium asks participants to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

For more information about the program, visit SeattleAquarium.org/salmon-journey.