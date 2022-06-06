NORTH BEND, King County — Backdropped Monday morning by one of Washington’s most popular trails, Deputy Agriculture Secretary Jewel Bronaugh unveiled $503 million in new funding for outdoor recreation infrastructure as part of the Great American Outdoors Act.

Speaking at the Franklin Falls Trailhead in Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest before embarking on a hike to the waterfall, one of the most heavily trafficked trails in the state, Bronaugh announced the creation of the Legacy Restoration Fund, a federal pot of money intended to clear the backlog of deferred maintenance projects on U.S. public lands. The fund will receive an injection of $285 million for 450 projects in 38 states and Puerto Rico.

Western Washington, home to four national forests and three national parks, will be a major beneficiary of the fund. The Mountains to Sound Greenway Project, which will improve trailheads, campgrounds and trails along the Interstate 90 corridor visited by 1.5 million people annually, has been funded with $21.1 million over the fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

“Projects like the one here on the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest have incredible impacts on how visitors experience their national forests and grasslands,” said Bronaugh in a statement before the announcement.

“Even beyond improved access, facilities and infrastructure, these investments create economic opportunity and good jobs where projects like this have the most impact.”

For local hikers, the announcement means short-term pain for long-term gain.

Advertising

Trails leading to Snow Lake and Source Lake will close July 16 and the trail to Annette Lake will close June 15 for much-needed maintenance funded by this federal project. These bodies of water are among the most popular destinations in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area, which has necessitated improvements to address erosion on trails that were not designed for such heavy foot traffic.

“Those projects in Snoqualmie Pass are a perfect example of why this funding is so needed and how the Great American Outdoors Act is working to benefit recreationalists,” said Betsy Robblee, conservation director for The Mountaineers.

The other $218 million in Monday’s announcement will add additional money to the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Spearheaded by Sen. Henry M. Jackson of Washington, the LWCF has funded conservation, recreation or access projects nationwide since its founding in 1964, supporting access to public lands for hiking, biking, birding, fishing, hunting and all other manners of outdoors recreation.

In Washington state, the fund has paid for more than 700 projects, investing more than $725 million in trails statewide as well as local urban parks, like Seattle’s Gas Works Park, upgrades to the Green Lake boat house and more.

Environment reporter Lynda Mapes contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.