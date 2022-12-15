Deception Pass State Park, Washington’s most-visited state park, will grow by 78 acres by the end of the year, according to an announcement in the Skagit Land Trust’s winter newsletter.

The land trust helped coordinate the purchase of the property by applying for a state grant and by gathering letters of support and matching funds.

“I am excited that we’ve had an opportunity to expand the diversity of what the park offers, protect the largest remaining property within the park’s long-term boundary from development, and help connect the park to other public lands in the area,” said Washington State Parks program manager Nikki Fields in a news release.

Deception Pass State Park, just 90 minutes from Seattle, spreads over 3,854 acres, a marine and camping park, and is located on two islands — Fidalgo to the north and Whidbey to the south. The Canoe Pass and Deception Pass bridges connect the two islands.

This year marked the park’s centennial, 100 years since Washington State Parks turned the old military reserve, long the traditional land of the Samish and Swinomish tribes, into a state park.

The new parcel of land, on the north side of the park, borders the existing park boundary and features a “rich mosaic of rocky balds” and the southern side of Mount High-G.

According to GoSkagit, which first reported the news, the parcel is close to the Tursi Trail and Rosario Beach and was secured with funding from the state’s Recreation and Conservation Office.

For seven things to do at Washington’s most popular state park, visit st.news/DeceptionPass.