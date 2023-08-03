CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN RESORT, Pierce County — Leaping across wobbly logs suspended 40 feet in the air, trying to dart from one towering Douglas fir tree to the next, I had a moment of oneness with the animal world: This, I thought, is what it’s like to be a Northern flying squirrel.

Moments later, while hugging onto swaying wooden hammers before climbing across a cargo net like an Army recruit in basic training, I imagined I was a competitor on “American Ninja Warrior.”

Whether Crystal Mountain Resort’s new Flying Raven Adventure Course ($65 for three hours) makes you feel like a nimble treetop mammal or a high-octane reality TV contestant, it’s guaranteed to push your limits of agility, balance, strength and dexterity. The course, with a natural design amid a forest setting, is an addicting physical puzzle chaperoned by attentive guides who can coax you through any obstacle.

During the summer season, when countless outdoor activities compete for your precious free time, it’s a worthy day trip — one that’s all the more enticing if you top off your adventure with a scenic gondola ride and lunch with a view of Mount Rainier.

After navigating around Crystal’s ongoing base area construction (part of its capital improvement plan), guests are instructed to check in with their guides 15 minutes before their time slot at the base of the Chinook chairlift, before a shuttle ride up to the adventure course’s base camp, the Quick Stop Yurt. The yurt sells basics such as bug spray and sunscreen, as well as soft drinks, snacks, ice cream and beer and wine (for afterward only — no drinking and climbing allowed). There is a honey bucket here, but for proper indoor plumbing, use the bathroom at the base before heading up to the yurt.

Advertising

At the yurt, guides outfitted me with a harness, helmet, belay device and pulley. Participants must be at least 6 years old and weigh at least 50 pounds, with a minimum height of 42 inches. The maximum height and weight is 6 feet, 6 inches and 250 pounds, respectively. Closed-toed shoes are required and you cannot use the course if pregnant.

While there are no mandatory experience prerequisites, my guide suggested that if a participant is comfortable on monkey bars, or has been to a climbing gym, then they should be able to handle at least the easy elements on the ropes course.

After gearing up, we walked a few paces into a forest grove along burbling Silver Creek. The temperature dropped instantly as we headed from the sun-exposed meadow into the shade of a mature tree canopy. This natural setting is one of Flying Raven’s unique selling points compared with other Seattle-area ropes courses.

“We put a lot of emphasis on making it a more natural experience tied to the forest and mountain,” said adventure program manager Charlie Stewart.

I am not a ropes course connoisseur, but I fancy myself a competent creek crosser who never gets his boots wet on a hike, so I was curious to see how I would handle the 24 “elements,” as each obstacle is called, engineered by Colorado-based Bonsai Design.

Before getting airborne, though, guides teach students the ropes, literally, at ground school. Here you will practice using the SmartSnap continuous belay system, the linchpin of the course’s safety features. With two carabiners, this belay device allows you to navigate the entire course while remaining on belay — or attached to a secure fixed line — at all times.

Advertising

As a result, there is no risk of a consequential fall, because your harness is always attached to the course, whether you are walking a balance beam in midair or standing on a wooden platform attached to a tree.

The SmartSnap takes some getting used to, but practice makes perfect, and you’ll get plenty of it during your tour. I sometimes found the system finicky when a wire didn’t stretch quite as long as I’d like to switch from one safety lock to the next, but the peace of mind was priceless. On my first element, I took a trust fall to get my brain over the fear hump, so I was more willing to take risks on the course. Hanging by your harness alone isn’t terribly comfortable, but it’s better than the alternative.

After ground school, you’ll ascend stairs and cross a swinging bridge onto the main platform, from which participants can embark on three different routes, rated by difficulty like ski runs: green circle, blue square and black diamond.

Depending on where climbers are headed, the guides station themselves along the course at key intervals, like the two long Tyrolean traverses (60 and 120 feet), where participants leap from platforms, using the pulley device to glide along a cable and pull themselves the rest of the way when momentum runs out. Guides also assist with the 40-foot rappel out of a giant pine cone — a rolled steel sculpture that envelops one of the course’s many Douglas firs.

If jumping out of a pine cone or hauling yourself across the treetops upward of 55 feet in the air gives you pause, Stewart emphasized: “I encourage people to tackle their fears, but everything is challenge by choice.” The course is designed for a gradual progression from beginner to advanced, so it’s easy to stay within your ability and slowly work your way up.

Advertising

For guide Matthew Wickens, the most satisfied clients are often kids.

“They get stuck and help each other,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to make mistakes in a safe way.”

On a weekday morning, my group had the course and two guides to ourselves. On busier days, expect a maximum of 20 participants, with four guides and three hours total on the course, including ground school. After this inaugural season, Crystal hopes to expand the course with zip lines in the trees and free hiking trails at ground level.

After a few hours of fun in the canopy, you’re likely to work up an appetite. Flying Raven participants get 20% off scenic gondola rides ($49 before discount), so we boarded the Mt. Rainier Gondola and soared up the mountain — no harness required.

After taking in the otherworldly view at 6,872 feet above sea level, we ducked into the Summit House Restaurant. For a more refined après-ropes meal, Crystal hosts farm-to-mountain prix fixe dinners on select Saturdays through Sept. 2 ($140, includes scenic gondola ticket). If you decide to skip the ride to the top, Crystal also hosts free concerts at the base on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. through Sept. 3.

No matter your post-adventure plans, it’s nice to kick back and relax after a few hours in the harness. Getting back on solid ground never felt so good.