Crystal Mountain is extending its ski season another two weeks, thanks to our colder than average April and lots of rain and mountain snow we’ve gotten this year.

Citing the same reasons, the resort extended its season last month.

“We received over eight feet of snow in April, and it didn’t stop in May — making this one of our deepest spring seasons in history. With that, we are excited to announce another extension of our ski season, with bonus weekends through June 12th,” the resort announced on Wednesday.

“We’ll keep skiing until we can’t ski anymore. The snow must go on!” the announcement read.

Most ski resorts in the Cascades pushed their season into May, but Mission Ridge, Stevens Pass, The Summit at Snoqualmie, White Pass and Mount Baker Ski Area are all closed for the season.

Crystal Mountain, like the other resorts, had a late start.

Tiana Anderson, vice president of marketing & sales, said in a statement, ” … when the opportunity comes along to extend the season, we will always prioritize that and continue to provide added value to our season pass holders.”

The resort will be open Friday-Sunday for skiing and riding in Green Valley from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Over Memorial Day weekend, you can hit the slopes Friday through Monday. Scenic rides on the Mount Rainier Gondola will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. All valid 21/22 season passes, “Wild Cards” and spring passes will be honored, the resort said.

Staff reporter Gregory Scruggs contributed to this report.