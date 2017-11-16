Here’s a rate chart for the winter of 2017-18.

Mark Yuasa
By
Special to The Seattle Times

All prices are for adult, all-day lift tickets.

WASHINGTON SKI AREAS

Ski Bluewood: $39-$44*

Crystal Mountain: $76-$80*

49 Degrees North: $52-$59**

Mission Ridge: $41-$52 #

Mount Baker: $56-$61*

Mount Spokane: $44-58*

Stevens Pass: $79-$89*

Summit at Snoqualmie: $55-$80***

White Pass: $62-$66##

IDAHO SKI AREAS

Schweitzer Mountain: $79

Silver Mountain: $56-$61*

Sun Valley: $71-$137***

Tamarack Resort: $69

OREGON SKI AREAS

Mount Bachelor: $96

Mount Hood Meadows: $64-$79***

Mount Hood Skibowl: $50-$57***

Timberline: $71-$76*

BRITISH COLUMBIA SKI AREAS

(Quoted in Canadian dollars)

Apex Mountain Resort: $80

Big White: $95-$105*

Fernie Alpine Resort: $104.95

Kimberley Alpine Resort: $79.95

Panorama Mountain Village: $79-$99***

Red Mountain: $75 (online rate)

Silver Star: $96

Sun Peaks: $57-$78#

Whistler Blackcomb: $104-$133***

 

* Higher price applies to peak periods or weekends.

** Higher price=unlimited daily rate.

*** Online rates, increasing in peak periods.

# Online discount, supply limited.

## Lower price is for repeat visits. Some prices subject to tax.

— Compiled by Mark Yuasa, Special to The Seattle Times