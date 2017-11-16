Here’s a rate chart for the winter of 2017-18.
All prices are for adult, all-day lift tickets.
WASHINGTON SKI AREAS
Ski Bluewood: $39-$44*
Crystal Mountain: $76-$80*
49 Degrees North: $52-$59**
Mission Ridge: $41-$52 #
Mount Baker: $56-$61*
Mount Spokane: $44-58*
Stevens Pass: $79-$89*
Summit at Snoqualmie: $55-$80***
White Pass: $62-$66##
IDAHO SKI AREAS
Schweitzer Mountain: $79
Silver Mountain: $56-$61*
Sun Valley: $71-$137***
Tamarack Resort: $69
OREGON SKI AREAS
Mount Bachelor: $96
Mount Hood Meadows: $64-$79***
Mount Hood Skibowl: $50-$57***
Timberline: $71-$76*
BRITISH COLUMBIA SKI AREAS
(Quoted in Canadian dollars)
Apex Mountain Resort: $80
Big White: $95-$105*
Fernie Alpine Resort: $104.95
Kimberley Alpine Resort: $79.95
Panorama Mountain Village: $79-$99***
Red Mountain: $75 (online rate)
Silver Star: $96
Sun Peaks: $57-$78#
Whistler Blackcomb: $104-$133***
* Higher price applies to peak periods or weekends.
** Higher price=unlimited daily rate.
*** Online rates, increasing in peak periods.
# Online discount, supply limited.
## Lower price is for repeat visits. Some prices subject to tax.
