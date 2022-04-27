After a colder than average April coupled with copious mountain snow, most ski resorts in the Cascades are pushing the season into May. This coming weekend will be the final call at Mission Ridge, Stevens Pass, The Summit at Snoqualmie and White Pass. (Mount Baker Ski Area is closed for the season.)

Crystal Mountain Resort will go even further into May and spin lifts on weekends with closing day scheduled for Memorial Day on May 30.

“With a later start to the season we are excited to be able to extend the ski season,” said Tiana Anderson, vice president of marketing & sales, in a statement. “We are in the business of operating lifts for skiing and snowboarding so when the opportunity comes along to extend the season, we will always prioritize that and continue to provide added value to our season pass holders.”

At Stevens Pass, closing day on Sunday, May 1, will see the return of popular events like Springfest, which will feature live music and a pondskim, where skiers and snowboarders celebrate the end of the season by braving a run that transitions from snow onto water as they attempt to cross a pond without falling in. (Spoiler alert: Lots of people fall in.)

The Summit at Snoqualmie will open Alpental on Friday through Sunday, with Summit Central spinning lifts on Saturday and Sunday. Thanks to the healthy late-season snowpack, this will be the first season in decades that Summit Central stays open as late as Alpental. Sunday is only open to season passholders. No day tickets will be sold and Ikon Passes will not be honored.

While the winter that wouldn’t quit is wrapping up, season passes are on sale for next season and prices are increasing as the calendar advances. The Ikon Pass, which provides access to Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie, went up by $100 on April 22. The Epic Pass, which includes Stevens Pass Ski Area, increased in price for next season, but season passes for Stevens only will not cost more.