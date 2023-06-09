We have reached the rainbow-clad month of June, when Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community is celebrating Pride in all its exuberant glory. While parades, parties, conversations and cultural events abound during Pride, there’s also lots to love in the Great Outdoors, where LGBTQ+ outdoorsy folks seek community, celebration, empowerment and belonging outside.

A number of local, LGBTQ+-led outdoor groups are hosting events celebrating Pride this month, including climbing nights at Seattle gyms, group hikes, fun runs, drag brunches and more. Most of these events welcome LGBTQ+-identifying individuals and allies; grab a buddy and have a great time celebrating love.

Seattle Frontrunners

Seattle Frontrunners (seattlefrontrunners.org) is a running and walking club for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. The group hosts weekly running workouts and regular social gatherings, and is one of the oldest and largest clubs affiliated with International Front Runners — the Seattle chapter was established in 1985.

Each June, the organization hosts the Run & Walk with Pride races, which serve as a fundraiser for local nonprofits chosen by the groups. This year, the beneficiary is Peer Seattle, which provides emotional support and development services to LGBTQ+ people struggling with addiction, mental health and/or HIV.

The event is June 24 at Seward Park in Seattle, with races starting at 9 a.m. Participants can choose between 4K and 8K distances. Registration prices range from $20 to $35; register at runsignup.com through June 23.

Advertising

Frontrunners also hosts a regular track workout on Tuesdays; a Wednesday-night 4-mile run that often exceeds 70 runners; a Thursday-night trail run; and a Saturday run and walk. While membership is not required to join Frontrunner workouts, participants are encouraged to join for $10-$20 annually. Members get invites to other group social events and discounts at local retailers.

Queer Mountaineers

The volunteer-led Queer Mountaineers (queermountaineers.com) are hosting Pride events in Greater Seattle throughout June. The group kicked off Pride with a climb night at Vertical World North on June 1.

The group’s main event, the SBP Pride Climb Party extravaganza, will take place at 6 p.m. June 15 in partnership with Seattle Bouldering Project, Arc’teryx Seattle, Supernova and BeautyBoiz events. A fundraiser for Queer Mountaineers at the SBP Poplar location, the party will feature climbing, drag performances, an LGBTQ+ artist alley, a vendor village, disc jockeys and more.

In addition to a sunset photography hike and a climb night at Edgeworks Tacoma earlier in June, the group will host climbs at Edgeworks Bellevue (June 13), Edgeworks Seattle (June 14) and Vertical World Seattle (June 28). The group also will host a climb for QTBIPOC (queer, trans, Black, Indigenous and people of color) folks with Climbers of Color and Trail Mixed at Momentum Climbing Gym on June 26.

Looking ahead, the group has a four-day, three-night introduction to mountaineering course paired with a Mount Baker climb July 28-31. It will be fully led by LGBTQ+ guides, volunteers and instructors. The group believes it will be the first-ever all-LGBTQ+ organized climb of Mount Baker. Four scholarships will be awarded, with 12 total spots available for the climb.

Advertising

QPOC Hikers

QPOC Hikers (qpochikers.com) connects queer people of color with an affinity for hiking and the outdoors, bringing folks together by sharing stories and experiences, and increasing visibility and representation in outdoor spaces in the process.

Jas Maisonet had a transformational first-time-ever camping experience in Yosemite Park in 2013, and subsequently completed the 52 Hike Challenge, hiking once a week for a year and solidifying their love for the outdoors. They founded QPOC Hikers in Seattle in 2019.

The group hosts We’re Coming Out June 10-11, gathering “community members who care about environmental justice and crave a space to connect outdoors.” The weekend kicks off with a Little Si day hike (transportation provided) on Saturday, a Capitol Hill cleanup Sunday morning and a drag performance Sunday afternoon at Elysian Brewing’s Capitol Hill hub.

Patagonia Seattle, Washington Conservation Action, Trailhead Direct, Caring for Capitol Hill, Hunters Capital, Birds Connect Seattle, EPOC and Elysian Brewing Co. are partners.

And if you’re out of town, don’t fret: Outside June, QPOC meets monthly for in-person hikes and to share space.

Advertising

OutVentures

Founded in 1994, OutVentures (outventures.org) is a volunteer-led LGBTQ+ outdoors group that hosts regular day hikes, as well as occasional group camping events, whitewater rafting trips, backpacking excursions and more. Most events are only open to members, but folks who want to learn more and socialize with existing OutVentures members are welcome to attend monthly potlucks.

This month’s potluck is June 11, and later this month, members will take an overnight sailing trip to Langley.

“When I first moved here in 1999, I didn’t know a soul,” said Tom Rowan in a Seattle Times story last year. Rowan is a longtime member who coordinates the potlucks. “This group was how I built my community.”

Since the trips are enjoyed and led by members, events often pop up with only a few days’ notice. For the most up-to-date information, get plugged into the group and check for events on the website. The potluck is a great place to start.