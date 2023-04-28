Washingtonians have ample backpacking options statewide, covering some of the most beautiful scenery on the planet. Other than the hike itself, the hardest part is choosing which trail to tackle.

Whether you’re a pro, a beginner backpacker sketching out your first multiday trek, or a hardened Northwest hiker who enjoys a long, tough trek in a single push, the long-distance hikes below provide a good mix of options for distance and elevation gain. You can choose your own speed and adventure.

Do your research: Read trail reports for the routes you’re planning to tackle across different websites to get the latest info from fellow hikers. For now, you’ll be waiting for the snow to melt on most of these routes. As always, know your limits, bring a buddy, let friends know where you are and where you’re going, and bring the 10 Essentials.

(Long) day hikes

Starting point: DeRoux Trailhead

Region: Snoqualmie Forest, Salmon la Sac/Teanaway

Pass required: Northwest Forest Pass

Distance: 11.5 miles

Elevation gain: 2,837 feet

Type: Loop

Best time to hike: June to October

The Esmeralda Basin Loop starts at DeRoux Trailhead at the end of National Forest Road 9737. You’ll follow the North Fork Teanaway River to Esmeralda Basin Trail at the junction with Ingalls Way. As you loop around, you’ll trace the Fortune Creek Jeep Trail to the DeRoux Trail at Gallagher Head Lake, which takes you back to the start.

During the summer, wildflowers are bountiful throughout the meadows and along streams; the trail features more than 75 types of wildflowers. Views include Mount Daniel, Mount Rainier and Ingalls Peak.

Starting point: Necklace Valley Trailhead

Pass required: Northwest Forest Pass

Region: Snoqualmie Forest, Skykomish

Distance: 18 miles

Elevation gain: 3,200 feet

Type: Out and back

Best time to hike: June to October

Don’t let the flat first 5 miles of this hike (with 600 feet of elevation gain) fool you: East Fork Foss is a strenuous hike that climbs 2,400 feet in 3 miles after you cross the river of the same name. That’s a good turnaround point to make this a milder, easier day trip.

Of course, complete the requisite climbing and you’ll find rewards in the form of mountain-backed alpine lakes. Jade Lake is the first stop after the grueling 3-mile climb, with Emerald following shortly afterward.

From there, if you feel like exploring, you can seek out Jewel and Locket lakes, Lake Iiswoot, and Opal and Cloudy lakes. You’ll need to pick up a wilderness permit at the trailhead.

Starting point: Crater Creek Trailhead

Pass required: Northwest Forest Pass

Region: Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness

Distance: 24 miles

Elevation gain: 4,200 feet

Type: Loop

Best time to hike: July to October

This challenging Washington bucket-list classic ticks all the boxes: alpine lakes, mountain vistas and wildflowers. In the fall, the larches are out on full display.

The loop begins on the Crater Creek Trail outside Pateros, connecting to the Eagle Lakes Trail just under a mile into the hike. When you reach the fork, veer right to stay on Eagle Lakes Trail. At Boiling Lake, you’ll briefly connect with the trail of the same name before hitting the Summit Trail.

Follow the sign for Angel’s Staircase, which will become Cooney Lake Trail, and then Martin Creek Trail. Martin Creek connects back to Eagle Lakes Trail, which will take you back to your car.

Note that this is a multiuse trail; keep an eye out for mountaineer bikers and the like and step aside to let them pass.

Multiday hikes

Starting point: Colonial Creek Campground

Pass required: Backcountry permit

Region: Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness, North Cascades National Park

Distance: 55 miles

Elevation gain: 7,000 feet

Type: One-way

Best time to hike: June to October

If you seek quietude, this is the hike for you. This trek ventures through one of the longest valley trails in the state, in one of the largest roadless areas in the continental U.S. The course runs through glacially carved valleys and dense forests, with mountain peaks as far as the eye can fathom.

The adventure starts just off Highway 20 at the back of the Colonial Creek Campground at Lake Diablo. You’ll follow the Thunder Creek Trail to Park Creek Pass and turn around … after hiking a grand total of 55 miles.

If you prefer, leave a shuttle at Bridge Creek Campground for a ride back after the one-way trip. And ambitious backpackers can hike all the way to Stehekin; just be sure to plan ferry and transportation arrangements in advance.

If you intend to camp overnight within the national park boundary, you must purchase a backcountry permit from a Wilderness Information Center.

Starting point: Kettle Crest Trailhead

Pass required: n/a

Region: Colville National Forest

Distance: 44 miles

Elevation gain: 8,000 feet

Type: One-way

Best time to hike: June to October

In a remote corner of northeastern Washington, the 44-mile Kettle Crest Trail runs along the spine of the Kettle Range, topping out at 7,000 feet. This trek, part of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail that stretches from the Olympics to Glacier National Park, showcases several of Eastern Washington’s highest peaks, gaining 8,000 feet of elevation along the route.

Views span in all directions, including glimpses into the Selkirk Mountains that extend from British Columbia to Idaho.

Due to its isolation, the region is home to one of the best wildlife habitats in Eastern Washington — hikers should keep an eye and ear out for black bears, moose, mule deer and cougars. During the summer months, the wildflowers blaze the trail in an array of colors.

Summer days can reach the 70s, with thunderstorms in the evening. For this journey, you’ll want to leave a shuttle car at one end.

Weeklong journey

Starting point: White River Trailhead

Pass required: Northwest Forest Pass

Region: Glacier Peak Wilderness

Distance: 88.5 miles

Elevation gain: 25,300 feet

Type: Loop

Best time to hike: July to October

Often overshadowed by the other popular volcanic peaks in Washington (Rainier, St. Helens, Adams and Baker), Glacier Peak is the state’s fifth-highest peak and has more active glaciers than anywhere else in the lower 48. Dakobed, as it is known to the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe, is also the most remote of our state’s five major Cascade volcanoes.

A circumnavigation can take five to 10 days, depending on your pace and experience level. It’s a good alternative for seasoned backpackers who didn’t nab a Wonderland permit, or those who want to avoid crowds on a less-traveled volcano, even if it means a little bushwhacking and route-finding.

There are a few possible starting points, but the easiest access begins at White River Trailhead. There is no “official” route, with various potential trail connections, so if you are planning this trip, do your homework, and choose a route that makes the most sense for your goals and accessibility. Well-known trails on the route include the Boulder Creek Trail, Pacific Crest Trail and Buck Creek Pass to High Pass. There are various camping options throughout the route.