As if the promise of at least one day of dry weather this weekend wasn’t enough to get you outside, Thursday is National Take A Hike Day.

The holiday is meant to encourage people to seek reprieve on the countless trails and parks throughout the country.

Hiking became more popular during the pandemic, even in Washington, a state with no shortage of outdoor treks and trekkers. Trail running can be refreshing during the fall. If you’ve never tried it, here are some tips to get started. If you’re looking to try something new in Seattle, here’s what it’s like to walk around Lake Washington in a single day.

While the Seattle area has been enjoying an unusual stretch of dry November weather, these parks in South and West Seattle and these hikes in Western Washington are perfect for outdoor recreation on rainy days.

If you’re worried about hiking in the rain, here are some tips.