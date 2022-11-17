If this rare stretch of dry November weather isn’t enough to get you outside before rain returns, Thursday is National Take A Hike Day.

The day was created to encourage people to seek reprieve on the country’s countless trails and parks.

Hiking became more popular during the pandemic, even in Washington, a state with no shortage of outdoor treks and trekkers. Trail running can be refreshing during the fall. If you’ve never tried it, here are some tips to get started. If you’re looking to try something new in Seattle, here’s what it’s like to walk around Lake Washington in a single day.

When wet weather inevitably returns, these parks in South and West Seattle are perfect for outdoor recreation on rainy days. If you’re looking to get a little farther from the city, consider visiting the incredible Dungeness spit trail in Sequim to see the longest natural sand spit in North America. Or head to Coupeville on Whidbey Island to visit the bluff trail at Ebey’s Landing. Both are among some of the best hikes in Western Washington to do with the family on a rainy day.

If you’re worried about hiking when it’s wet or damp, here are some tips.