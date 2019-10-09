Photographer: Sandy Novak

Photo taken: Sept. 27, 2019 in Prosser, Washington

Photographer’s description: “I went over to Prosser to see the Great Prosser Balloon Rally with a friend. We started early in the morning so we could watch the balloons as they were filled with hot air. I liked this image with the man walking by the balloons and the shadow behind him. If you look closely, however, you realize that the shadow is not his, but that of another man inside the balloon. I shot the photo with my Nikon D7100, 17-50 lens, 1/125 sec at f/5.6.”

Critique: “One of the first things I was taught as a photojournalist was when photographing something, get there early and stay late to make photographs. By getting to the balloon rally early you were able to make this nice image in some great light. The two people in the image add a nice sense of scale as well.”

