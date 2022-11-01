CAMAS, Clark County — Our 96-home community nestles in the eastern hills of Camas, Washington. With Mount Hood and Mount St. Helens visible on clear days and the Tillamook State Forest some 70 miles west, Mother Nature has blessed us with her serenity and beauty. Even as wildfires have become familiar summer ordeals for many Western states, we fortunately had only brushed with the occasional smoky sky.

That was until the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 9.

A neighbor sent a text around 5 p.m. about a fire breaking out just northeast of our community. Smoke could be seen from the deck as I looked out eastward. Within minutes, the smoke intensified. My husband and I, together with our son Howie, visiting from California, rushed to the highest point of our community to assess the situation. The night started falling and a scene we had never experienced unfolded: Behind the raging fire on the mountain slope, an orange-red full moon emerged, rising above the firelit mountain, bright yet darkened by smoke. We stood in silence and awe.

The blaze was later named the Nakia Creek fire. It started on Larch Mountain, in the steep and rocky terrain of the Yacolt Burn State Forest. The original, 70-plus-acre fire appeared to be tamed by the next morning but lurked under the burnt forest floor. The unseasonably warm and dry weather persisted and, a week later, the fire exploded, fueled by a gusty wind.

The blaze then grew to more than 1,900 acres in a matter of hours. Nearly 3,000 homes in neighboring communities were threatened and thousands were placed under different levels of evacuation orders. The edge of the fire was at one point less than a mile from our community and the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency issued a Level 3 mandatory evacuation order for the neighborhood.

Pulling out of our driveway, I kept looking back at our house under the smoky sky. I waved off the thought that my home of eight years might become a memory.

When I was packing our “go bag” earlier, I searched with panic for our most recent passports from a bag where I kept all our passports, including expired ones. Lying on the top was my first-ever passport, from China. I paused for a moment and my mind flashed back on the journey that began four passports ago, and I thought about what home has meant to me in my life.

I left the home of my first 23 years, Shanghai, to come to the United States with two suitcases in my hands, eyes and mind and heart set on the new life in the new land. I have called many places home since then. The graduate dorms, the apartments and the first house in Lincoln, Nebraska. I thought about our New Jersey home where Howie grew up, and how my seemingly endless cross-country trips eventually led us to our home in the Evergreen State. (I also joked to friends about moving west before I was permanently turned into a New Jerseyan.)

I looked around the house, at the material possessions accumulated throughout the years, at the closet full of business outfits. I had a hard time deciding which ones to save. My hand instead reached out to my favorite comfy T-shirts, ones I wore when I was most relaxed and at home. I stuffed them in my bag and felt instant relief.

Everything seemed important and yet nothing was. Home is where my most treasured memories live, where I return to when I am tired, where I learned what it meant to be loved and how to love someone. Home is wherever I am with the people I love. I grabbed the USB drive on which I stored our old scanned photos — those taken before the digital cameras — and put it in the go bag.

Before we entered our car, my husband and I looked at each other and almost simultaneously uttered a Chinese proverb: Never worry about running out of firewood as long as you still have the green mountain. We burst into laughter — how fitting was this proverb with our sentiment, yet inappropriate juxtaposed with the burning wildfire!

Thanks to the great efforts of the firefighting coalition of the Western states, and aided by the welcome arrival of cool and rainy Northwest fall weather, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the fire was brought under control. Evacuation orders lifted and we returned home. No one was harmed and no home was damaged in our community.

On our way home, we stopped at the spot where we observed the fire that first night. We spoke to the fire marshal, whose team had been stationed in our community. While relaying the good news of retreating fire, he joked that we probably got tired of seeing them around. I laughed and told him that we loved them, but no, we did not want to see them too often.

As I looked at these men and women in uniforms, their tired faces with bright smiles, I had a new perspective on a line that was used at workplaces in my career: “It is just a job.” It is not just a job, though. It is never just a job. These firefighters performed their jobs and saved our homes and our communities — a job done well with dedication and sacrifice. I waved at them and we drove on.

Heavy rain mixed with hail started to fall that Friday. We Pacific Northwesterners, who often complain about our seemingly relentless drizzles and gloomy sky, celebrated with joy and relief!

It was our first close encounter with a wildfire — and hopefully our last. But the blaze taught a powerful lesson about the meaning of “home.”