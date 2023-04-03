I’ll admit I never really thought much about birding — or birds at all for that matter.

Sure, I might marvel at the majesty of a bald eagle or delight in a hummingbird’s hover, but birding seemed like an elite hobby — like equestrian or fine pruning — centered on knowledge of ornithological arcana far out of reach for the average person.

Birding was the domain of people who had little in common with me, I thought, until an infamous 2020 Central Park racial flash point brought birders of color into my consciousness.

Hours before George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, Black bird-watcher Christian Cooper was doing what he loved in New York’s most famous park. He came across a white woman, Amy Cooper, who after refusing to leash her dog per Christian Cooper’s request (and park rules), weaponized her white privilege to call the police and falsely claim her life was being threatened by a Black man.

I was reminded of that moment last July, when Seattle Audubon announced it would be changing its name. I realized that “Bird-watching while Black” (or brown) makes a person just as vulnerable to racism and bias as driving while Black (or buying Skittles or playing in a park or sleeping in your bed).

Like probably a lot of people, I didn’t know much about John James Audubon, and didn’t know about his racist history. I didn’t know he owned slaves, defended slavery and appropriated Native artifacts. I didn’t know — though should have assumed — that even many of the names of our feathered friends are fraught with racism — such as the Hammond’s flycatcher, named after William Alexander Hammond, who compared Black people to monkeys.

Last week, after eight months of deliberation and the participation of over 1,000 people, the Seattle chapter of the National Audubon Society took aim at that racist history and revealed its new name: Birds Connect Seattle.

Glenn Nelson, community director of Birds Connect Seattle, emphasized the name change is not a substitute for doing the hard work to make the organization more inclusive. At the event announcing the new name last week, Nelson said the name is just a start. “It’s just one part of a complete overhaul of how we program, how we hire, how we recruit, how we advocate and organize, how we think, how we welcome and embrace, how we love.”

One recent example of that kind of more substantive change was the group returning 10 acres of ancestral land to the Snoqualmie Tribe.

The local organization’s name announcement came in stark contrast to the National Audubon Society, which just a little more than a week earlier decided to keep its name. Soon after, three national board members resigned.

Like many other local chapters, the Seattle group operates independently from the national organization and is free to change its name. Some entities, like the Seward Park Audubon Center, are part of the national organization.

At the Seattle event last week, J. Drew Lanham, an ornithologist, author, professor and former National Audubon Society board member, spoke of Audubon’s hyperobservant genius, but didn’t mince words when speaking truth about the famed naturalist.

“John James Audubon was also an egomaniacal, despicable, braggart racist bird killer,” Lanham said. “A true man of his time who sought fame at the expense of others, especially those not white, those not male, or those not bird obsessed. He fabricated, he exaggerated, he enslaved Black people. And he desecrated the graves and remains of Indigenous people.”

Lanham’s sardonic essay and video “Rules for the Black Birdwatcher” speaks to the barriers Black people experience in the birding world, such as rule No. 1, “Be prepared to be confused with the other black birder.”

That rule reflects U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service survey data that showed about 93% of birders are white, a number that Nelson said is reflected in the local chapter’s membership as well, which is the largest in the country by membership.

Nelson said while there was a lot of support for the name change, they also received a number of responses from people who said it was an example of “wokeness” run amok and invoked “virtue signaling,” the perennially popular critique of progressive change.

But Birds Connect Seattle is undeterred. They wanted a name that was clear and welcoming to those, like me, who might not see themselves as part of the birding world. Nelson rejects the idea that any of us are more or less connected to the outdoors, or that people of color need to be introduced to the natural world by primarily white organizations.

He said a better approach is to start with the belief that we all have a connection to the outdoors. Whenever we leave our houses we are outdoors, whether we think of it that way or not.

He said the popular “take the inner-city kids to the national park” approach might make what he calls the “organized outdoors” organizations feel good about themselves, but it won’t build those connections long term. “It’s like trying to get people to be runners, and then you start them at marathons,” he said.

A better way would be to think about getting people connected to nature like a pipeline, Nelson said. You can’t stuff people in the middle of the pipeline, you have to start at the beginning and feed it if you want to see change.

That can be as simple as asking people to look skyward.

“I have a lot of faith in birds as agents of change. Because … anywhere in the world, you just go outside and look up in the sky, and there are birds,” Nelson said.

“People don’t even know there’s this whole thing going on overhead because they never look up. And once you look up and see, you can’t unsee that. Now you’re connected to nature.”