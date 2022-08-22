Officials are advising people against taking a dip or allowing furry friends to swim at two Lake Washington beaches because of a Monday morning sewage spill.

The water at Howell and Madrona parks, as well as the shoreline between the two swimming areas, could make people or pets sick, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation. Dogs are more likely to become ill because they drink more water than people, King County has said.

The area of concern after Monday’s spill also includes the street-end parks at East Olive Street and East Pine Street, Seattle Parks said.

The cause of the spill or severity was not immediately known.

Several Lake Washington swimming areas are closed due to high bacteria alerts unrelated to the spill:

Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park;

Matthews Beach Park;

Meydenbauer Bay Park;

Newcastle Beach Park.

Lake Washington swimming areas are tested for bacteria on a weekly basis between May and September. Results can be viewed on King County’s website.