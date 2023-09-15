Positively PNW

Auburn 15-year-old Darren Baptiste remembers when he decided to become an Eagle Scout — and he can draw a line between that moment and Aug. 26, when Baptiste and a team of volunteers finished building the first accessible, operational fire lookout in Washington.

When Baptiste was in first grade, he met an Eagle Scout using a wheelchair who was promoting disability awareness at a Cub Scouts event. Inspired, Baptiste embarked on the same yearslong journey of collecting merit badges. About eight years and 24 badges later, Baptiste has nearly hit his goal, capped by the completion of an accessible ramp at Sun Top Lookout in Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest off Highway 410.

“I stuck with it, kept trying and got through all the hardships,” Baptiste said. “And here I am — almost an Eagle Scout.”

Like all prospective Eagle Scouts, Baptiste (who remains a Life Scout pending a few more badges and an approved Eagle Scout application) led a significant service initiative in order to elevate his rank. The project, which took about 60 total hours of work after Baptiste started in July, was in part inspired by that elder Eagle Scout. The accessible ramp at the popular Sun Top Lookout will allow hikers with mobility issues to access the station and enjoy the breathtaking landscape.

Baptiste’s initiative is one facet of a larger accessibility-minded project at the lookout, undertaken with a team of volunteers from Washington Trails Association, the U.S. Forest Service, EarthCorps and beyond. The ramp complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“You could bring the whole family to see Mount Rainier — the great, clear view,” Baptiste said.

The path continues a yearslong effort by Forest Service workers and volunteers to make the lookout accessible. In 2021, another young Eagle Scout candidate led an initiative to renovate one of the lookout’s trails, filling it with gravel and leveling it to make it wheelchair-friendly. Baptiste participated in that project and a subsequent one, building a new deck for the lookout.

John Hearing, a Forest Service volunteer and chair of the Snoqualmie Fire Lookouts Association who is overseeing the lookout accessibility projects, said Sun Top is fairly unique. It’s within driving distance of a major metro area, and it’s a ground house, not a tower. Since it is close to a parking lot, Hearing said, Sun Top made a good candidate for accessibility improvements.

“We get a lot of visitors up there,” Hearing said, estimating 3,000 hikers visited the lookout last year. “But people with mobility issues couldn’t get up there; they couldn’t make that last 150 feet to get to the lookout. And so we started kicking the idea around and said, ‘What if we could make it so it was possible, what would be the value of doing that?’ Well, the value is huge.”

Syren Nagakyrie, founder and director of the Disabled Hikers nonprofit and author of the book “The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon,” said Washington trails are relatively inaccessible compared with those in other states. Nagakyrie, who is not involved in the project, said obstacles for disabled hikers include inaccurate trail information, staff and rangers untrained in accessibility, and a lack of benches and signage.

Too often, Nagakyrie said, efforts to improve accessibility on trails only address problems that are easy to fix, or they focus on just a portion of a route. These initiatives, they said, should instead consider the entire hiking experience, from the parking area to the end of the trail.

“People think ‘disabled’ and ‘hiker’ are oxymorons, like you can’t be disabled and go hiking, and that’s just not true at all,” Nagakyrie said. “I think people in general have a very limited understanding of disability, and what it means and what it looks like,” said Nagakyrie, adding that not all people who use wheelchairs have the same trail needs, for example.

Baptiste said he has friends with injuries who have been unable to go on hikes or participate in similar activities, and he hopes structures like this ramp will make hiking possible for them and for disabled hikers in general.

While the Auburn teen led the project, a crew of volunteers supported the effort, including Hearing, fellow Boy Scouts and Baptiste’s family. The Scout learned and practiced many skills on the job, from cutting wood to overseeing a team.

There was a learning curve for the project. The ramp was originally planned to stretch 14 feet, but after measurements and adjustments, the path is now 30 feet long, “with a little boardwalk to add on to it.”

Baptiste is still figuring out his management style.

“Sometimes I try to push my siblings a bit too far,” he said. “Then they don’t do it the way I would like, so then I try and fix it myself, and then things don’t go well from there.”

For Melanie Baptiste, Darren’s mother, the project was a “good experience” for her son to grow as a leader and communicator.

“He’s seen the way people bounce ideas off of each other and try and come up with the best idea, and his input’s always valued and always taken into consideration,” Melanie Baptiste said. “So I think it’s helped him embrace that leadership role a whole lot more and see that he’s got a voice, and it’s valued and it’s important.”

Baptiste isn’t sure if he’ll work on building similar structures in the future. The soon-to-be Eagle Scout’s eyes are trained toward the sky rather than the ground: He wants to become a commercial pilot.

“But if people ask me to help them build something,” Baptiste said, “then I would be glad to help with it.”

Melanie Baptiste said as a parent, she’s happy to help her son accomplish a major goal with the project. It also means “a lot” to her for Darren to become an Eagle Scout: Although several relatives have that distinction, he’ll be the first in his immediate family to earn the honor once he collects a few more badges and submits a final application to a committee.

“He loves to fix things, he loves to do things with his hands, he loves to build things. So this has been right up his alley, but it’s been challenging for him and I can’t wait for him to see it finished,” Melanie Baptiste said. “I think it’s something he’ll be able to look back on and just feel a great sense of accomplishment.”