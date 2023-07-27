LARRABEE STATE PARK, Skagit County — They’re not making more waterfront property, certainly not along the valuable shoreline of eastern Puget Sound and adjacent waters. But next month, Washington State Parks will do the next best thing by opening new public access to a long-hidden beach along scenic coastal road Chuckanut Drive.

Beachcombers will soon receive official permission to hike a new 1-mile trail to Clayton Beach in Larrabee State Park, Washington’s oldest state park. The route is planned to open Aug. 1. While the sandy stretch has been a part of the park since the Larrabee family donated this parcel in 1937, an at-grade railroad crossing on a blind curve made reaching the beach difficult and dangerous. Park managers began planning for a bridge over the tracks 15 years ago, and after a few close calls between hikers and trains, Washington State Parks closed access to the beach several years ago.

The key element of the newly restored access is a fenced pedestrian bridge over the tracks. Stanwood-based Konnerup Construction built the bridge, as well as a wooden bridge over sensitive wetlands, and Seattle-based environmental nonprofit EarthCorps performed much of the trail work and environmental restoration. That included decommissioning old social trails and planting several thousand native plants like salmonberry and osoberry.

The new trail starts at the Lost Lake Trailhead, crosses Chuckanut Drive and descends a short staircase. There is also a parking lot on the waterfront side of Chuckanut, if the stairs are an obstacle. The crushed stone trail, wide enough for emergency vehicles and suitable for all-terrain wheelchairs and jogging strollers, runs three-quarters of a mile to the bridge. There are no stairs to reach the bridge from the park side, but it’s necessary to descend stairs to regain the trail on the beach side. The final quarter-mile of trail to the beach is rough singletrack, but parks officials are applying for grants to upgrade the trail surface to meet federal standards.

Eroded Chuckanut sandstone yields a rare Salish Sea beach of fine blond sand here. While a small sliver at high tide, low tide reveals over a mile of beach for strolling and tidepooling with views of the San Juan Islands. Clayton Beach has a more wild character than Larrabee State Park’s main beach, which has a boat launch and views of nearby waterfront homes. Per HistoryLink, Clayton’s secluded location made for a popular nude beach in the 1960s, a practice that State Parks stamped out in the 1990s.

Camping and fires are not permitted and the beach is pack-in, pack-out.

The trail follows long-abandoned right of way from the Bellingham and Skagit Interurban Railway. Although the trolley ceased operations in 1930, pilings remain at the southern end of Clayton Beach. State Parks’ next aspiration is to acquire grant funding to remove the derelict infrastructure and restore Clayton Beach to its natural state, much like a similar removal along Bowman Bay in Deception Pass State Park in 2018.

Following negotiations with BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks that run beneath the new bridge, a $3 million grant from the state Recreation and Conservation Office kick-started the project. Park officials started construction in November.

Washington State Parks ranger Amber Forest worked at Larrabee from 2004 to 2018 and now oversees all Whatcom County state parks. (Nearly all of Larrabee is in Whatcom County, except for a small sliver including Clayton Beach located just over the Skagit County border.) She said the bridge project is unique, and lauded the newly accessible beach as a tranquil slice of nature on the shores of Puget Sound.

“To have this kind of peace and quiet 6 miles south of Bellingham is extraordinary,” she said.

“It’s still an undeveloped space, and we intend on keeping it that way.”