In the Pacific Northwest, there’s almost no offseason.

A winter spent skiing and snowboarding transitions into spring mountaineering and volcano season. Down in the lowlands, mountain biking trails dry out and the weather turns pleasant for spending time on the water. Once summer hits, it’s game on for backpacking, rock climbing, sea kayaking, more biking and alpine trails. Early fall is peak hiking season, larch marches and the best surfing on the coast.

Then there’s November. The days are getting shorter. The rain slicks the trails and rocks. Not enough snow has fallen to carve turns. Gusty winds make the water treacherous. November is a time to fix busted gear from the summer, put a fresh coast of wax on for the winter and take a breather from the go-go-go pace of our long dry season — unwelcome wildfire smoke notwithstanding.

What’s an outdoorsy Northwesterner to do to scratch the itch? Watch movies.

November and early December, when the call of the mountains and Sound are at their lowest, are prime times for film screenings about the outdoors. While there’s a heavy tilt toward ski movies — watching the pros throw themselves off snowy cliffs on screen is the true harbinger of the impending season — there are films for all tastes. Here are six movies, a mix of screenings and streams, you should check out before winter gets fully underway.

‘Nexus’

Women are increasingly carving out their place in outdoor adventure movies, but “Nexus” takes that premise to the next level. It’s the first high-budget ski film with a full roster of outdoor industry sponsors to feature all women both behind and in front of the camera. From a pair of Jackson, Wyoming, women who still get after powder in their late 60s to a duo of Rocky Mountain nurses who moonlight as professional skiers, “Nexus” showcases women role models of all stripes in the mountains. “‘Nexus’ is the film we all wished we had growing up,” said director and executive producer Shannon Corsi. With footage from Alaska to the Tetons, Nexus also spotlights two Evergreen State shredders: North Bend’s Krystin Norman and Bellingham’s Brooklyn Bell.

Screening 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at SIFF Film Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $10; 206-464-5830; community-events.arcteryx.com

Available to stream for free starting Nov. 3 at youtube.com/c/arcteryx

‘Magic Hour’

The annual Teton Gravity Research tour rolled through town on the early side this year, showing September screenings. For viewers still craving the intoxicating alpine mix of Alaska heli-skiing, climbing British Columbian couloirs with ice axes and carving cold smoke in Montana, the outdoor adventure company’s 27th winter film, “Magic Hour,” is available for digital purchase. Photographers and videographers know the “magic hour” well; to capture those moments on film in the mountains requires a lot of behind-the-scenes effort. “The ‘magic hour’ is when everything clicks,” said Amy Jane David, one of the film’s athletes. “Leading up to a magic hour moment, there is so much work, dedication and passion for years.”

Available for digital purchase for $12.99 from Nov. 1 at geni.us/MagicHour

Mountainfilm festival on tour

Telluride, Colorado-based Mountainfilm is an annual film festival held every Memorial Day weekend. Come fall, the festival goes on tour, and while its Seattle stop has already come and gone, you can catch the tour in Bellevue, hosted by The Mountaineers and Bellevue Department of Parks and Community Services. This year’s film selections range in length from three to 30 minutes under the theme of “indomitable spirit.” From a 73-year-old still mountain biking Vancouver’s North Shore trails to amputee Vasu Sojitra’s adaptive ski descent of Mount Moran’s Skillet line in the Tetons, Mountainfilm offers stories of triumph and overcoming adversity.

Screening 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Bellevue Youth Theatre, 16051 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue; $20-$25; 425-452-7155; mountaineers.org

‘Daymaker’

It wouldn’t be winter without a Warren Miller film to get the juices flowing. Now in its 73rd edition, the legacy of the legend, who settled down in retirement on Orcas Island, lives on. “Daymaker” sees the directors visit tried-and-true locales like Alaska for big lines and British Columbia’s Monashees for deep powder. But there are also ski destinations off the beaten track, like Greece’s Olympus Range, where Michelle Parker and McKenna Peterson pluck oranges from a grove on their way up to the snow line. A scene from Snowmass, Colorado, where the National Brotherhood of Skiers bring the party — and rising talent for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team — continues Warren Miller Entertainment’s commitment to diversity in skiing.

Multiple screenings:

7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. S.E., Olympia; $20-$35; 360-753-8586; washingtoncenter.org

7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $16.50-$31.50; 253-591-5894; warrenmiller.com/events

7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Chalet Theater, 1721 Wells St., Enumclaw; $17-$35; 360-825-3881; chalettheatre.com

4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Theatre at Meydenbauer Center, 11100 N.E. Sixth St., Bellevue; $15-$35; 425-450-3810; meydenbauer.com/theatre

7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett; $17-$35; 425-258-6766; yourhistoriceveretttheatre.org

7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Admiral Theatre, 515 Pacific Ave., Bremerton; $24-$39; 360-373-6743; admiraltheatre.org

7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19 at McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $15.75-$35; 206-733-9725; mccawhall.com

7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23 at Kirkland Performance Center, 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $17-$35; 425-893-9900; warrenmiller.com/events

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

The acclaimed Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to Benaroya Hall for local showings hosted by The Mountaineers. Expect a globe-spanning showcase with slacklining, mountain biking, snowboarding, surfing, ice climbing, paddleboarding, rock climbing and adaptive mountain sports. In short: something for everyone. In addition to the jaw-dropping mountain scenery, several films tackle environmental stewardship of wild places.

Screenings at 7 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $26-$36; 206-215-4800; seattlesymphony.org

Available for digital rental for $15 starting mid-December at watch.banffcentre.ca/banffondemand

‘The Dark Divide’

As fair-weather cyclists put their bikes away for the season, the Rapha Clubhouse will screen “The Dark Divide,” a 2020 flick co-produced by REI Co-op Studios featuring David Cross as Robert Pyle, a butterfly expert who mourns the loss of his wife with a hapless trek through Washington’s Gifford Pinchot National Forest. It’s not a cycling movie, but it will make you mourn the end of backpacking season.

Screening at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Rapha Clubhouse, 301 E. Pine St., Seattle; free; 206-420-1810; rapha.cc/seattle