The state Board of Natural Resources has approved naming a Whatcom County peak for the first man to summit the peak.

Legendary Anacortes climber Dallas Kloke made the first documented ascent of what is now Kloke Peak in 1972.

“This is so very deserved,” said 87-year-old Bud Miller, who spent years traveling and climbing with Kloke. “He was such a good climber and a good friend.

“He was so involved in the community and was a dedicated Christian. He was the foundation of local climbing. Period. And his death was tragic.”

Kloke died in 2010 during a climbing accident in the North Cascades.

The 6,480-foot Kloke Peak is located in the Twin Sisters area of the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

“It was an unnamed peak that he had a desire to climb and he did it,” Miller said. “It deserves to have his name.”

Scott Bingen of Mazama agrees.

While he met Kloke in about 1993, he said that if you were a climber in the Skagit Valley back then, you already knew who he was.

“I feel it is a very fitting tribute to a remarkable person and a pillar of the local climbing scene for decades,” Bingen said. “Even more so considering Dallas had the first ascent of the peak and a long history of explorations in the Twin Sisters range and the entire North Cascades.”“

The name Kloke Peak will be added to the Washington Administrative Code, and it will be sent on to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names for federal review.

The naming of the peak was proposed in 2020. Mount Vernon’s Jason Griffith was responsible for the vast amount of paperwork required for the naming of Kloke Peak.

“Dallas was a friend, mentor, climbing partner and inspiration for many people, myself included,” Griffith said. “He had the energy of people half his age and was always game to go out adventuring.”

From the 1960s to 1980s, Kloke was responsible for 12 new routes in the Twin Sisters area, while blazing other routes throughout the Cascades.

When staying close to home, he scaled his beloved Mount Erie and wrote guidebooks detailing the routes he founded.

Mount Erie is where Bingen got to know Kloke.

“We went climbing there all the time,” he said. “And he was kind enough to take me to the mountain and show me how things got done.”

Kloke taught elementary school in Oak Harbor for 33 years, and after retirement spent a decade as a track and field coach at Anacortes High School.

Kloke also penned guidebooks.

“Few knew he made children’s books as well,” Griffith said. “When my first son was about 18 months, Dallas asked about his interests. A few months later, he delivered a custom-made book to us all about heavy equipment.”

Born in Burlington in 1939, Kloke was married to his wife Carolyn for 43 years and raised three children.

Miller recalled a time he and Kloke traveled to climb a peak in the Arizona desert. The pair not only had to beat the setting sun, but rattlesnakes.

“We had never been there before and had no idea what to expect,” Miller said. “It was imperative we got back by dark because the place was thick with mountain rattlesnakes. They hunt by heat and are very dangerous. We didn’t want to be out there at night and have to stay put until morning.”

Miller says Kloke was in charge of the trek as well as the climb, and simply describes him as “the man.”

“We went right to the peak, did the climb and right back out,” Miller said. “No one got bit. He had that kind of ability.”