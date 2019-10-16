Photographer: Richard Birmingham

Photo taken: Oct. 12, 2019, in Laurelhurst

Photographer’s description: “Early-morning crew team on the lake between the Laurelhurst Beach Club and Webster Point. This photo was made from a house deck. The camera used was a Nikon 810 with a 200-500 zoom lens.”

Critique: “What struck me about this photo was the nice juxtaposition of the bald eagle and the crew team in the thirds of this image. The gray water in the background also makes the boat and eagle’s head stand out, letting our eyes wander between the two.”

