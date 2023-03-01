When the original Vertical World location opened in 1987 on Seattle’s Elliott Avenue West, the climbing gym was the first in the United States. It was nothing more than rocks glued to painted plywood panels.

As climbing boomed in popularity, Vertical World expanded, building two locations on the Eastside. But this spring, the gym’s Redmond location will shut its doors after 31 years serving the climbing community.

“This is just business,” said Vertical World owner Rich Johnston. “I’ve been out there for 35 years and I knew exactly what I was getting into. I knew at some point that I’d have to deal with this.”

The Redmond property was acquired in December 2020 by real estate investment firm Lift Partners, and the company and Johnston could not reach an agreement on a new lease to take effect when the current lease expires at the end of April.

Leaders at Vertical World aren’t fazed by an uphill climb, though.

Advertising

Plenty of naysayers raised their eyebrows at the idea of an indoor climbing gym in the late 1980s, but Johnston wanted to create a place for climbers to practice their sport during the winter months. Few had heard of indoor climbing gyms at the time, he said.

“I started the gym as a side project that I didn’t think would really take off,” Johnston said. “I was an alpine climber who hung out with rock climbers. I was into health clubs and fitness. I thought it was logical that there should be a place to train for rock climbing.

“I was very naive about this industry and it was a rough few years to get it off the ground.”

Eventually finding success with his Seattle gym, Johnston opened a second Vertical World location in 1992 in Redmond. A third location opened in Lynnwood in 2019.

Johnston says the gym has survived because of the passionate climbers who believed in the concept. He said that some of the people who literally helped build the Redmond gym are still members to this day.

At a Redmond City Council meeting Feb. 7, several Vertical World climbers came together to express their emotions about the closing of the gym.

Advertising

Andy and Dorothy Chien, of Kirkland, lamented the loss of the climbing space, particularly for their children, ages 14 and 12.

“For our kids, this gym is an environment where they find support, great teenage role models and mentoring, physical exercise and most importantly a safe environment for recreation and friendship,” said Andy Chien. “They can climb together even though they are different ages and weights.”

Seth Shain, a game designer at Bellevue-based video game company Bungie, moved to Redmond during the pandemic largely because of Vertical World. At the council meeting, he explained how Vertical World became his primary sense of community, a place where he made most of his friends as a newcomer to town. Devastated about the gym being displaced, he created a petition on Change.org to gather support for the gym and to pressure “Redmond’s leaders to assist Vertical World’s endeavor to find a new location in Redmond.”

Johnston, who also attended the council meeting but did not speak on Vertical World’s behalf, is committed to keeping his gym in Redmond. He is actively looking for a new Eastside home for the gym, but it’s a tough marketplace. At the town-hall-style council meeting last month, he had a hopeful chat with Redmond Mayor Angela Birney, who expressed a desire to work with Vertical World to find a suitable location for a new gym.

Johnston’s son, Bret Johnston, spoke about the origins of the climbing gym to the council, noting that the Eastside location started out small and built a community over the years.

“We’re pretty proud of the generations that have come through,” he said. “From kids that started on youth programs and began to work for us and then began to have larger and larger roles in our community, whether as staff or as members and advocates.”

Advertising

Per Bret Johnston, some 300-350 young climbers and their families come in weekly for Vertical World programs, and the business employs a lot of young people from Redmond and the Eastside.

The younger Johnston asked the City Council for assistance finding a new location in Redmond, explaining the gym’s specific needs for a big open space — and that Vertical World simply cannot match the budget of other businesses in the area that landlords are looking for.

Angela Kugler, Kenmore City Council member and an executive vice president for DigiPen in Redmond, has been sending her daughter, Mei Li, to Vertical World Redmond since she was 7 years old. Now 12, Mei Li and her 14-year-old brother Liam recently joined the competitive rock climbing team.

“Climbing at Redmond VW has made a HUGE positive impact on our entire family,” Kugler said via email. “My kids never took to traditional sports like soccer, basketball, or swimming, but they LOVE rock climbing. They’ve made friendships via the team and built a sense of strength, fortitude, and belonging through the team.”

Kugler said some people do not realize that municipalities will work with businesses and support them as best they can by helping speed up permits, working on development agreements, finding suitable locations, and dealing with zoning issues. She recalled how the Kenmore community rallied to save 192 Brewing Company from being redeveloped into a distillery a few years ago.

“The fact that individuals and community members are willing to speak up and use their energy, time, and resources to help a business like VW Redmond speaks volumes,” she said. “We may not be able to compete with real estate values, demand, or investment firms, but together with the government and community support, I hope we’ll be able to help them find a new location in Redmond or the Eastside.”

Sponsored

The support for his gym has reminded Johnston of the strength of the climbing community, which is a large part of what makes Vertical World special.

“The community aspect of the gym has been amazing over the years,” Johnston said. “When you have such a strong following from people who are passionate about climbing and hanging out with like-minded people, you have a special business. That is why we want to work hard to rebuild and keep it going on the Eastside.”

As the gym enjoys the final few months in its original Redmond home, the older Johnston said that he was taken aback by the impassioned sentiments expressed by gym members at the council meeting.

“As a nonbusiness person, it’s a very emotional ending,” Johnston said. “When I sit back and think about how it affected my family, and the history, and the legacy, I’m sad and it does affect me.”