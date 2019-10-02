Photographer: Gloria Z. Nagler

Photo taken: Sept. 19, 2019 in a ravine in Lake Forest Park

Photographer’s description: “Sweet dreams, squirrels, for the owl is asleep. I noticed the light on this barred owl in a ravine near our home and hurried to gain focus before the light moved! Used my Canon 5D Mark IV, 70-200mm lens at 200mm.”

Critique: “You had amazing light to make this image of a sleepy owl, great job working quickly to capture this image with that in mind. The long focal length you used helped make the owl the main focus point of the entire image. Well done.”

