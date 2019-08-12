Using an iPhone X, reader Kelsey R Nagel caught this image of elk in Olympic National Park.

Photographer: Kelsey R Nagel

Photo taken: Aug. 3, 2019 on Blue Mountain, Olympic National Park

Photographer’s description: “While camping near Blue Mountain in the Olympic National park last weekend we caught an incredible sunset and this elk herd of bachelors grazing. This was taken with an iPhone X.”

Critique: “Your image captures great color and contrast in this unique sunset image. This is a great example of capturing the moment since you have to get out in order to be able to make the image. Taking the photo from a lower angle would have brought the silhouetted elk into a lighter part of the frame, making them stand out from the background.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.