Photographer: William Van Valkenberg

Photo taken: Aug. 31, 2019, at Bhy Kracke Park in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “I walk 3 to 5 miles with my wife and friends most Saturday mornings. We were nearing the end of a new route from Westlake to the top of Queen Anne Hill when I noticed the cat enjoying the sun on the drinking fountain in Bhy Kracke Park. I couldn’t resist capturing the image with my Pixel 3 smartphone.”

Critique: “This is the second time I have seen the bizarre scene of this cat hanging out in the water fountain. Great job at recognizing an unusual image and making sure to get a nice background for it. By the way, one of The Seattle Times’ staff photographers believes the cat’s name is Ajax and says it lives in the area.”

