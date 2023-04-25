Come summer, when the mountain is out, so are the hikers.

If you have friends or relatives visiting this summer and they’re itching to tackle Mount Rainier, Washington’s tallest and most iconic mountain, where do you take them?

Consider one of these 10 deservedly popular destinations. The list starts in Rainier’s northwest corner and rotates clockwise around its towering 14,411-foot summit, the most-glaciated (and fifth highest) peak in the Lower 48.

Note: Many of these hikes and the roads that service them will not be accessible until summer; check trail and road conditions before hiking. See st.news/Rainier-roads.

Bikes and dogs are not permitted on trails inside Mount Rainier National Park’s boundaries. National Park Pass required unless otherwise noted.

Starting point: Mowich Lake Campground

Round-trip distance: 6.4 miles

Elevation gain: 1,250 feet

Note: Mowich Lake Road projected to open July 7

The site of one of four still-standing fire lookouts in Mount Rainier National Park, Tolmie Peak delivers a terrific payoff for the mid-level huffing and puffing required to reach its summit. From Mowich Lake, it’s a moderate 2-mile hike to pretty Eunice Lake, where many often stop. The final mile-plus is a relatively tough climb; up top is one of the park’s best panoramas.

Tolmie Peak is best viewed in afternoon light, meaning it’s good for late risers. The downside: The drive on a rough gravel road is not great. Most cars can make the trip, but trucks and SUVs are better suited for the route. Expect a crowd. The last mile of the road is usually jammed with parked vehicles.

According to Tami Asars’ Mountaineer Books guidebook, “Day Hiking: Mount Rainier,” the peak is named for Dr. Williams Frasier Tolmie, who in 1833 searched the park for medicinal plants.

Starting point: Mowich Lake Campground

Round-trip distance: 7 miles

Elevation gain: 2,200 feet

Note: Mowich Lake Road projected to open July 7

This route also begins at Mowich Lake, descending through a tunnel of trees before reaching a small clifftop viewpoint, then, 2-plus miles into the route, a side trip to lovely Spray Falls. This spot gets crowded.

From there, it’s a stout climb to a wide, shaved-flat log that serves as the unofficial gateway to Spray Park, with its semi-magical meadows (flowery in the early season) and open views of Rainier’s imposing northwest face.

You can climb beyond the vegetation and hit a view-filled high point that serves as the dividing line between Spray and Seattle parks. For an excellent workout, high-energy hikers can complete a 16-mile loop around Mother Mountain that drops hard, then climbs steeply to forested Ipsut Pass and back to Mowich.

Starting point: Sunrise parking lot

Round-trip distance: 9.1 miles

Elevation gain: 1,730 feet

Note: Sunrise Road projected to open in July

The Sunrise area offers so many good options, but I typically take first-time visitors up to Burroughs because it puts hikers face-to-face with two major glaciers, Winthrop and Emmons, granting an up-close view of Rainier’s prominence.

The route includes three viewing points: First, Second and Third Burroughs, which few casual hikers visit. Herds of goats sometimes roam there.

Best done in morning light, most approach via Sourdough Ridge and the five-way trail junction beyond Frozen Lake. Asars suggests going up via the Sunrise Rim Trail, which includes a steep climb to the not-to-be-missed Emmons Glacier viewpoint. If you ascend via Sourdough, return by way of Sunrise Rim.

Starting point: Fryingpan Creek Trailhead

Round-trip distance: 11.8 miles

Elevation gain: 2,960 feet

Note: White River Road is projected to open May 26

A certified classic, the toughest part of this trip is finding parking near the trailhead just across the bridge over Fryingpan Creek on White River Road. Arrive early.

Some are content with the 8-mile two-way trek to Summerland. But climb further and experience the mountain’s high-contrast landscapes where, after crossing a creek, you abruptly leave flowery meadows and step into the upper mountain’s rock jumbles and long-lingering snow.

That snow often clogs the narrow path at Panhandle Gap late into summer, so carry poles and advance carefully, if at all. Beyond, you can gaze south toward Indian Bar, 1,700 feet below.

Starting point: Tipsoo Lake Trailhead

Round-trip distance: 3.7 miles

Elevation gain: 685 feet

Note: Northwest Forest Pass required; Chinook and Cayuse passes closed for winter

Everyone knows this beginner-level trail. Access is simple (if you get there early enough), kids can handle it, flowers can be plentiful and gorgeous, and for the price of one short climb, you get rewarded with a tarn-meadow-mountain combo view that is a real showstopper.

Do it in the morning. It’s heavily traveled; don’t step off the trail in search of the perfect photo angle.

Starting point: Shriner Peak Trailhead

Round-trip distance: 8.4 miles

Elevation gain: 3,435 feet

Note: Chinook and Cayuse passes closed for winter

Trails in the southeast corner of the park offer fewer views of the mountain. You can find a great one here, but you’ll have to work for it.

The first 2 miles consist of a tough, viewless uphill trudge. Then you suddenly reach “The Porch,” as I’ve named a rocky outcrop, that serves up a wowza view of Rainier’s east slopes.

It’s all up the rest of the way, but much of the time the mountain is in full view, and the flowers (particularly a showy but brief beargrass display) can be terrific. Up top is another functioning fire lookout and two campsites (permits required).

Starting point: Pinnacle Peak Trailhead

Round-trip distance: 2.6 miles

Elevation gain: 1,050 feet

Note: Stevens Canyon Road closed for the season

Not as heavily traveled as nearby Paradise trails, this is a good trip if you reach the park later in the day and wonder what’s worth hiking when not much time is available.

It’s a steady uphill walk, but not outrageously steep. The views improve as you climb, and the scene from the saddle is pretty at sunset. If you’re up for it, come with a flashlight and enjoy the twilight view.

For those in need of a peakbagger merit badge, most scramblers choose to head up Plummer Peak to the west of the saddle, which is where the trail ends.

Starting point: Paradise

Round-trip distance: 5.6 miles

Elevation gain: 1,700 feet

Some locals swear they are through with Paradise — too many people swarm its trails. Yet it is so hard to skip a visit when the wildflower blooms are at their fanciest. If you have an out-of-towner along, it’s almost your tour-guide duty to share this spectacle with them.

The Skyline Loop is just one of many good choices here. It leads hikers beyond the flower fields to the barren rock gardens surrounding Panorama Point, delivering a seen-the-whole-mountain experience for a first-timer. If flowers are your priority, the 4-mile Golden Gate/Myrtle Falls loop is a good option.

Starting point: Comet Falls Trailhead

Round-trip distance: 4 miles (to the falls and back)

Elevation gain: 1,245 feet

Comet Falls, so named because its plume resembles the tail of a streaking comet, has been noted to be between 390 and 460 feet tall. Whatever its height, it merits gawking, though the limited trailhead parking on the road between Longmire and Paradise makes visiting this area a challenge.

If you’re willing to tack an extra 2 miles onto the hike: Beyond the falls a sometimes rutted path leads to a splendid meadow, Van Trump Park (named for one of the mountaineers credited for making the first ascent of Rainier in 1870). Wildflowers, while they last, can be splendid here.

Starting point: Westside Road

Round-trip distance: 12.6 miles

Elevation gain: 2,640 feet

You can hike to the fire lookout atop the knob and enjoy its fine afternoon views of Rainier via the less-than-wild Westside Road (an abandoned roadway closed to the public). Or approach it from the Glacier Peak Wilderness, adjacent to Rainier’s southwest boundary via Forest Service Road 59, a rough but usually passable dirt road.

From that trailhead, hikers can attain a ridgeline and wander between Mount Beljica and another highpoint, Glacier View, the former site of another lookout tower.